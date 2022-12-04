The annual Veterans Food Drop sponsored by the Colorado Aviation Business Association and the Western Slope Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3981 is happening today.

A plane will fly to Grand Junction from Denver’s Centennial Airport and is scheduled to arrive this morning. VFW Post 3981 members will meet at the airport to unload more than 500 pounds of food from the plane, load up their trucks and transport the food to the VFW Post 3981 hall at 503½ Florence Road.