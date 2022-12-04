The annual Veterans Food Drop sponsored by the Colorado Aviation Business Association and the Western Slope Veterans of Foreign Wars(VFW) Post 3981 is happening today.
A plane will fly to Grand Junction from Denver’s Centennial Airport and is scheduled to arrive this morning. VFW Post 3981 members will meet at the airport to unload more than 500 pounds of food from the plane, load up their trucks and transport the food to the VFW Post 3981 hall at 503½ Florence Road.
Over the next couple of weeks, holiday food boxes will be prepared for delivery to military veterans and their families across the Western Slope, ranging from Loma to Glenwood Springs.
The Aspen Elks Lodge No. 224 provided additional funding for VFW Post 3981 to purchase perishable food products. VFW Post 3981 will also provide additional funding for the project, anticipating more than 100 holiday food box deliveries before Christmas.
n The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Nov. 23 that it is accepting applications to support economic development and create jobs in rural America.
The USDA is making this funding available under the Rural Business Development Grant program to support business opportunities or business enterprise projects in rural communities, such as those across the Western Slope. Eligible entities are rural towns, communities, state agencies, authorities, nonprofits, federally recognized tribes, public institutions of higher education and nonprofit cooperatives.
Applications for grants — including all set-aside funds — must be submitted in paper or electronic format to the USDA Rural Development Colorado State Office by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. For information or questions on projects in Colorado, contact Jessica Akers at jessica.akers@usda.gov or Robert McElroy at robert.mcelroy@usda.gov. For additional information, visit grants.gov.
n High Desert Hearing Center is collaborating with ReSound and hearing care professionals nationwide to donate professional care and hundreds of hearing aids and service to people with hearing loss who otherwise can’t afford professional hearing care.
High Desert Hearing Center is seeking nominations of people with hearing loss who are experiencing financial difficulty and would benefit from receiving a free set of ReSound OMNIA hearing aids.
Nominations are made by visiting High Desert Hearing Center at 631 24½ Road, Suite G, in Grand Junction or requesting a nomination form from tjacobson@highdeserthearing.com. Nominations must be received by Jan. 12, 2023.
n Montrose nonprofit Valley Food Partnership (VFP) applied for and was awarded a three-year USDA Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Development Program grant in 2021.
The Cultivating Farmers and Ranchers that Thrive (CFRT) program was born out of this grant and is accepting applications to join the 2023 CFRT cohort. Novice and beginning farmers and ranchers are encouraged to apply by Jan. 15, 2021.
The CFRT program seeks to support beginning farmers and ranchers with access to holistic management education including water conservation, soil health, business planning, seasonal continuing education offerings, local mentorship and internship opportunities, and support in accessing land.