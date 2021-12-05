The 12th annual HopeWest Holiday Show, “Celebrating the Winter Solstice”, raised more than $200,000 for the HopeWest Kids Grief Services program in late November.
The production featured a 15-foot stag amidst a moonlit forest created by a volunteer committee led by Lydia Myers and Laura Lenhart, a hallway of chalk-painted antiques by Heirlooms for Hospice volunteers, the children signing to John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and HopeWest volunteer models wearing fashions from Tara’s Boutique, Zephyr of Grand Junction, Dillard’s and Heirlooms for Hospice. Additionally, the Institute of Dancing Arts performed two dances and the Guitar Collective, made up of high school classical guitar students, played some songs.
“This is my favorite tradition of the start of the holiday season,” said HopeWest President and CEO Christy Whitney Borchard. “This is one more stellar example of how our community steps up and becomes the village necessary to support children across Western Colorado. From the tireless efforts of talented volunteers to the hundreds of supporters so generously donating to the cause. We are so grateful.”
n Western Slope electric car lovers will gather in Rifle next weekend, as CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) is hosting the Experience Electric Road Show on Dec. 11 at the Garfield County Fairgrounds Flea Market.
Attendees will be able to test-drive electric vehicles, talk to dealership representatives and current electric car owners, learn about charging and other elements of owning an electric vehicles, and receive advice on tax credits and rebates.
Residents who use Xcel Energy for their electricity services are encouraged to attend, as a new Xcel rebate program allows customers who meet income requirements to qualify for up to $5,500 on a new electric vehicle or $3,000 for a used electric vehicle. Additionally, Xcel will pay up to $1,300 toward the installation of a charger at home.
The show, which lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is also presented by Garfield Clean Energy and Grid Alternatives.
n Academy Mortgage of Western Colorado is hosting its third annual Toys for Tacos event on Dec. 7, starting at 11 a.m. at its office at 604 25 Road.
People are encouraged to donate toys, which will be donated to the Salvation Army and eventually serve as gifts for Grand Valley children.
Those who donate toys will receive a free taco from the La Pupusaria truck.
n U-Haul Company of Colorado announced Nov. 30 that Advantage Self Storage signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve Grand Junction.
Advantage Self Storage at 2497 Power Rd. No. 20 will offer services such as U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul products from Advantage Self Storage can be reserved by (970) 812-0285 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Grand-Junction-CO-81507/034572/.
n On Dec. 11, local author Bill Haggerty will be at Grand Valley Books at 350 Main St. from noon to 2 p.m. to speak with fans of his hiking guides. Haggerty’s Western Slope hiking guides will be featured.
Masks are required for those in attendance.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing?
Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.