Peach Growers across the Grand Valley are invited to Colorado State University’s pruning and training workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 25.
This workshop, which will be at the Western Colorado Research Center on Orchard Mesa and sponsored by the CSU Pomology program, will focus on different training systems and strategies to manage crop load and mitigate cold damage.
The on-farm demonstration, titled “Pruning Peaches Across 6 Training Systems: Crop Load and Cold Damage Management,” is designed for advanced tree fruit growers and small-scale growers to provide informational resources on the fundamentals of fruit tree responses to pruning, as well as strategies for crop load management across various canopy architectures.
A maximum of 45 growers are permitted at the free event. Masks will be required indoors. For information on the workshop, contact david.sterle@colostate.edu.
n Real estate agent Jessica Meyer has acquired a business partner, Kara Riddle, and announced the launching of a new real estate team at RE/MAX 4000 in Grand Junction: Jessica Meyer Properties –– RE/MAX 4000.
“Meyer decided to expand her services to include professional organization and interior design services along with real estate,” said Jessica Meyer Properties –– RE/MAX 4000 in a statement. “With this expansion, Meyer refuses to compromise the high level of service her clients deserve. Meyer’s clients appreciate her responsiveness and unmatched work ethic. Riddle is thrilled to join the well-established business.”
n Two new medical facilities in Montrose are anticipated to provide a boost to the region.
First is Montrose Regional Health’s (MRH) proposed 80,000-square-foot Ambulatory Care Center campus planned for construction in the River Landing shopping center, where it will be located next to the new Hobby Lobby.
This MRH facility will focus on outpatient services including laboratory capabilities, physical therapy, ambulatory surgery, medical imaging, and specialty surgery.
Additionally, Colorado Outdoors has brokered land for a new 50,000-square-foot outpatient medical campus, which is designed as a regional medical center with proposed services including surgery, oncology, urgent care, imaging, and other fields of expertise with a focus on outpatient services. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.
“The Montrose economy continues to become stronger and more diversified, with new businesses popping up every month,” said Lisa Kuczmarski, Office of Business and Tourism director, in a city statement. “At the City of Montrose and the Office of Business and Tourism, we are proud of our efforts to stimulate business start-up and expansion and to call Montrose our home.”
n The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) Orchestra in Montrose, in the midst of a milestone 50th season, is presenting its winter concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. The performance will feature solo performances highlighting musical storytelling spanning multiple periods and emotions.
The orchestra is a regional all-volunteer performing arts organization supporting musicians and performers from all across the Western Slope.
Ticket prices are $5 for people 17 or younger, $20 for adult advanced purchases and $25 for adults at the door.
Tickets are available at valleysymphony.org, the VSA’s Facebook Page (Valley Symphony Association) or at Clubb’s in Delta.
Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@valleysymphony.