Culver’s recently opened its newest location at 582 24½ Road in Grand Junction, and this location is the restaurant chain’s 900th.
To celebrate the milestone, Culver’s Co-Founder Craig Culver and President and CEO Rick Silva will be in attendance for a grand opening ceremony set for 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Giveaways, including free frozen custard for a year for the first 100 guests, will also highlight the festivities.
Members of the Fruita chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) will also be in attendance to celebrate both the longtime partnership between Culver’s and the National FFA as well as the newly formed relationship between the Grand Junction Culver’s and the Fruita FFA chapter. The restaurant plans to support the organization with “Share Nights”, when a percentage of sales will be donated to local causes.
n Real estate company Monument Ridge Property Management recently relocated to 533 Bogart Lane Unit C in Grand Junction.
The locally owned and operated real estate company opened nine years ago at 1111 Ute Ave. in Grand Junction.
“We are excited about our larger office and location,” said Monument Ridge Property Management Employing Broker Vicki Dennis. “We look forward to helping you with all your real estate needs. “
n Grand Junction will be one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2023 national tour. The U.S. Navy Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on March 10 at Moss Performing Arts Center.
The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy, having performed public concerts and participated in high-profile events for 98 years. The band performs a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire. Almost all of the sailors in the Navy’s various bands have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees.
“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy, said Capt. Kenneth Collins, the commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band. “Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”
While all tour performances are free and open to the public, some concerts may require advanced ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date ticketing information, visit the band’s website at www.navyband.navy.mil.