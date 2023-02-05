Culver’s recently opened its newest location at 582 24½ Road in Grand Junction, and this location is the restaurant chain’s 900th.

To celebrate the milestone, Culver’s Co-Founder Craig Culver and President and CEO Rick Silva will be in attendance for a grand opening ceremony set for 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Giveaways, including free frozen custard for a year for the first 100 guests, will also highlight the festivities.