Grand Junction-based data protection company Cloudrise has hired Rob Zillioux as its chief financial officer (CFO).
“I am incredibly excited to join the Cloudrise team,” Zillioux said in a company statement. “The co-founders Rob (Eggebrecht), Hillary (Laird) and Joe (Infantino) are high-energy visionaries who have framed a tremendous business model. Data security is increasingly important in today’s world, and Cloudrise is poised to be a market leader in this arena.”
Zillioux has more than two decades of global finance and operational experience. He spent nine years as the CFO and vice president at Western Union, serving in the Americas, Asia and Europe. During his time with Western Union, he led the design and roadmap of a global business model that improved the enterprise profitability of $100 million per annum.
He also served in a variety of positions during his six years with Vantiv, including senior vice president and leading the nationwide sales and business development team for the Financial Institution Segment.
He has experience in Colorado, as well, recently serving as the finance and human relations director for the Town of Crested Butte.
Zillioux received his bachelor’s degree of business administration from Appalachian State University before earning his master’s of business administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
n Dalby, Wendland & Co. P.C., announced five promotions in January.
Matt Bieberly was promoted to audit manager, McKenna Sjoden was promoted to tax senior, and Stephanie Fundarazi, Erin Leblanc and Kevin Rosson were promoted to senior auditors.
“We congratulate these exemplary professionals as they represent our core values of integrity, quality, and community investment, and core purpose to help our clients, our people, and our communities to be better,” a company statement said.
n Bellco Credit Union donated $100,000 to Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope toward the construction of the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Etkin Family Distribution Center in Grand Junction.
The new distribution center will be a 50,400-square-foot warehouse and food distribution center that will allow Food Bank of the Rockies to relocate from its existing 28,600-square-foot facility in Palisade.
“Volunteering is a rewarding and meaningful way to help our communities grow and thrive. By funding the Volunteer Center, we are able to support staff and volunteers who work every day to organize and distribute food to partners and programs,” said Bellco Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Officer John Rivera in a statement. “We’ve been honored to partner with Food Bank of the Rockies over the years as a way of giving back to the people on the Western Slope who have provided support to our financial institution since 2009.”
“Bellco volunteers have been instrumental in helping us meet food needs for people in our community,” said Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Director Sue Ellen Rodwick. “Bellco also purchased our two dehydration units back in 2011, which has made a significant positive impact in our communities by providing a nutritious snack option for children and their families. It is thanks to dedicated partners like Bellco that each of our programs to fight hunger are able to exist.”