The blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide recently dipped to its lowest level in a year according to Vitalant, so eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are encouraged to schedule an appointment and donate in the days and weeks ahead to prevent delays for patients scheduled for transfusions.

This shortage was a result of blood donations decreasing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the issue has been recently compounded by severe winter weather such as blizzards and extreme cold, with more than 1,300 donations in Colorado going uncollected in December and early January in Colorado.