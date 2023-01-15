The blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide recently dipped to its lowest level in a year according to Vitalant, so eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are encouraged to schedule an appointment and donate in the days and weeks ahead to prevent delays for patients scheduled for transfusions.
This shortage was a result of blood donations decreasing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the issue has been recently compounded by severe winter weather such as blizzards and extreme cold, with more than 1,300 donations in Colorado going uncollected in December and early January in Colorado.
“New donors and those who haven’t donated recently are critical to helping end this shortage. Patient needs continue but societal shifts have kept blood donations from rebounding to pre-pandemic levels,” said Vitalant Senior Vice President Cliff Numark. “Starting the new year by scheduling a blood donation can make an incredible impact in your community.”
Upcoming Vitalant blood drives that will be open to the public include Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Delta Health from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 19, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 23, at Networks Unlimited and Criminal Justice Services in Grand Junction from 1-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Grand River Hospital in Rifle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Moab Regional Hospital from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 26, at Grand Junction Housing Authority from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org, use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (or 877-258-4825).
Donors who give blood at any Vitalant location nationwide through Friday, Jan. 20, will automatically be entered into Vitalant’s Big Trip to the Big Game Giveaway, in which a lucky winner will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, as well as free transportation and free accommodation at a luxury resort in Scottsdale from Feb. 9 through Feb. 13. To learn more about the other prizes and the giveaway, visit vitalant.org/biggame.
n Knott Laboratory, a Centennial-based forensic engineering and animation firm whose Grand Junction satellite site is among its largest, is the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary, “The Hit: An Investigative Documentary,” that is now available to rent or buy on the platform.
In 2014, NASCAR driver Tony Stewart struck and killed fellow driver Kevin Ward Jr. during a race. The initial investigation ruled the death an accident and Stewart was not indicted on criminal charges, but through a civil lawsuit, Knott Laboratory performed a forensic analysis of the incident to develop a 3D reconstruction. Knott Laboratory’s engineers were able to reconstruct the crash with accuracy, resulting in Stewart settling the lawsuit with Ward’s family for an undisclosed amount.
n Two drive-thru establishments opened their doors in the Grand Valley this week.
Fast food chain Culver’s opened its doors, and its drive-thru lanes, to Grand Junction at 582 24½ Road on Monday.
On Friday, Oregon-based coffee company The Human Bean opened its first of two planned locations in the valley at 3222 F Road in Clifton. In the spring, the second location will open its doors at 2501 North Ave. in Grand Junction.