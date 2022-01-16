Earlier this month, The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.1 million grant to Colorado Mesa University to provide equipment and technology to support physician’s assistant, physical therapy and occupational therapy degree programs.
The grant will be matched with $280,495 in local funds and is expected to spur the creation of 210 new jobs.
“This major investment will make a big difference for Colorado Mesa University and help ensure that we can help more Coloradans have the skills to pursue growing opportunities as physician assistants, physical therapists and occupational therapists,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.
“This investment will unlock new opportunities for jobs, support Colorado Mesa University, and empower the Grand Valley for even more success. We thank Secretary (of Commerce Gina) Raimondo and President Biden for their commitment to all of Colorado and to CMU students.”
n AARP/TaxAide will begin providing free tax preparation beginning Feb. 1 through April 15, but appointments will be required this year.
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, appointments for tax preparation can be scheduled by calling 970-589-3789 or 970-210-5705 or visiting http://cotaxaide.org/appt/. Volunteers will prepare and electronically file 2021 federal and state returns.
All taxes will be prepared at the Wells Fargo Main Annex at 359 Main St. from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Missed appointments will not be rescheduled. Masks will be required of all visitors. Those receiving free tax preparation will need to bring their Social Security card, photo ID, all documents needed to complete returns, proof of a bank account and routing information, last year’s tax returns, receipts of stimulus funds, and Letter 6419 for those who received Advanced Child Tax Credit payments.
n Grand Junction and New Orleans-based digital marketing firm MySalesButler has promoted John Walden to take over the leadership and sales effort for the company.
Walden is stepping in for Bryan Wachs, who is moving on from the CEO role to an advisory board chair position for the firm.
“John did an amazing job bringing us and our clients through the rough waters of COVID, and we are excited for him to continue that momentum,” said Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Dan Charles.
n Grand Mesa Packaging has moved from Cedaredge to a larger and more easily accessible warehouse at 3199 D Road, Unit B — the former Halliburton complex — in Grand Junction. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
“We are your one-stop shop for all packaging needs: stock boxes, peanuts, bubble, mailers, tapes, etc., plus custom design and manufacturing,” said Grand Mesa Packaging Managing Partner Donna Peterson.
n Agape Care, a provider of home-based personal care services, has launched a recruitment program to attract multiple personal caregivers to join its network.
In the process, Agape Care has also opted for a shift in branding and will be known moving forward as Klarus Personal Care, which is owned and operated by Jet Health Inc. Jet Health is a home-health and hospice provider offering nursing care, physical, speech and occupational therapy, medical social services, hospice, and personal care services.
Klarus Personal Care hopes to substantially add care-givers to its team over the next few months to meet growing demand in the Grand Valley.
n Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties has acquired Coldwell Banker Good Life Real Estate Group in Kansas City in the company’s latest expansion.
