CommWest is celebrating its 20th year in business with a brand new office.
CommWest and the Fruita Chamber of Commerce are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new office at 3 p.m. Jan 18 at 560 S. Commercial Drive, Unit 4.
n Grand Junction Gastroenterology, 1035 Wellington Ave., has added Physician Assistant Leah Barjenbruch to its team. Barjenbruch has lived in Grand Junction for two years and has been a practicing physician assistant for five years.
“I feel like I hit the jackpot,” Barjenbruch said. “The team at Grand Junction Gastroenterology is phenomenal, and western Colorado is a beautiful place to live and practice. The quality of life here is second to none.”
“Leah is a great addition to our team,” said Dr. Philip Sarges, a gastroenterologist at Grand Junction Gastroenterology. “She has a background in family medicine and truly brings a comprehensive health care approach to our patients and clinic.”
n Jeff Cyriacks has been hired by Coloramo Federal Credit Union, 516 28 Road, as its senior vice president of commercial banking.
Jeff has a long history serving the Western Slope Community and he brings over 30 years of banking experience,” Coloramo said in a statement. “Jeff began his career in banking after graduating from Mesa State College. Joining the Coloramo team is a homecoming for Jeff, as he worked for Coloramo in the late ‘90s.”
“Jeff says he has been fortunate to live and work in the Grand Valley, making many friendships and being a part of the positive growth we see every day,” the statement continues. “He values relationships and believes in helping to build a strong community through credit unions. He is excited to help our community grow and looks forward to giving you access to his experience in construction lending and supporting the needs of small and medium-size businesses in our community.”
n After 21 years as HopeWest Kids’ Director of Youth Programs, Joni Beckner is stepping away, and Courtney Flores Rodriguez will fill the role.
“Courtney has a heart for our mission and is going to do amazing things in this role. To be able to hand over this program into capable and compassionate hands is important to me,” Beckner said of her successor.
n Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C. (DWC) was selected this year as a Top 200 Private Company in Colorado by ColoradoBiz.
DWC is one of six Western Slope businesses to make the list, along with Bray and Co. Inc., Comfort Keepers, Rocky Mountain West Insurance, Stella Air in Mesa and Mayfly Outdoors in Montrose.
n The Western Colorado Community Foundation’s CORE Fund recently awarded $50,900 in grants to nonprofit organizations that support conservation, outdoor recreation, and environmental projects.
Bird Conservancy of the Rockies was awarded $4,000, Colorado Canyons Association was awarded $1,000, Colorado Discover Ability was awarded $5,400, Colorado Public Radio was awarded $2,500, Colorado West Land Trust was awarded $2,000, Colorado Water Trust was awarded $2,500, Eureka! McConnell Science Museum was awarded $5,000, Outdoor Wilderness Lab was awarded $15,650, RiversEdge West was awarded $4,750, The Nature Connection was awarded $10,000 and Wilderness Workshop was awarded $2,500.
