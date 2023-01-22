The Home Improvement and Remodeling Expo is returning to its roots this year, as the expo will be held at the Grand Junction Convention Center after taking place at the Mesa County Fairgrounds the past two years.
The expo will take place the weekend of March 24-26, starting at 10 a.m. each day.
“The Convention Center is a perfect venue for both our vendors and participants. It allows us to host the expo earlier in the spring and we aren’t as reliant on Mother Nature,” said House and Building Association (HBA) of Western Colorado Executive Director Megan Ward.
This will be the 48th year that the expo has been held in Mesa County, showcasing businesses from every part of the Western Slope housing industry from builders to landscapers and everyone in-between.
“It’s one-stop-shopping for the consumer,” Ward said. “If you’re looking for an expert for your next home improvement project, I guarantee you will find them at the expo. It’s a perfect opportunity to research and compare products, talk to experts, and get fabulous ideas no matter your budget.”
There are booth spaces and sponsorships available for the event. For more information, visit wchomeandgardenexpo.com or call the HBA of Western Colorado at 970-245-0253.
n The Mesa County Department of Human Services this week announced it has hired Melissa Schierland as its new Economic Assistance Division director. Schierland had been partnering as co-interim director along with Susan Skyberg since October.
Schierland has been with the department since 2010. She was first the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families case manager and has served as the Child Care Assistance Program supervisor for eight years.
Schierland has assembled a process improvement team with a concentration on customer service. As her employees continue to work on current cases, they’ll be reoriented and cross-trained to better process applications to the various programs and services available. She’s also intent on an overall improvement of workplace climate and culture within the Economic Assistance Division.
“I look forward to working with the division to improve processes and better serve our community,” Schierland said. “It is my mission as a leader to serve the people of Mesa County and to connect them with the programs and resources they need to be stable and successful.”
n Quality Health Network (QHN) has named Marc Lassaux as the company’s executive director and CEO. Lassaux has served as the company’s interim executive director and CEO for the past nine months and was the company’s chief technical officer for nearly a decade.
“QHN continues to advance innovation across Western Colorado, and I am proud to lead our team, building on the incredible foundation we created jointly with our partners,” Lassaux said.
“Caring for people is complex and increasingly requires robust data and secure information sharing. At QHN, we’re committed to helping care providers — whether medical, behavioral, or social service providers — achieve their goals and make meaningful improvements for patients and clients via secure information sharing and innovative solutions.”