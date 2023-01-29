The Baker’s Boutique at 726 24 Road in Grand Junction is once again partnering with MarillacHealth for its Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser. Vectra Bank is the title sponsor and all purchases will benefit MarillacHealth.
This year’s theme is “Home is Where the Heart is.” This is the 13th year of the Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser, with the Baker’s Boutique crafting unique and tasty cupcakes.
Boxes containing four handcrafted gourmet cupcakes — each cupcake a different flavored cake and frosting and each with a unique topping — will be sold for $20. The four flavors are Rocky Mountain Romance (wedding cake with buttercream frosting), High Desert Dessert (chocolate cake with salted caramel buttercream frosting and a caramel drizzle), Grand Valley Velvet (red velvet cake with Oreo buttercream frosting) and Palisade Peach Dream (peach-filled cake with cream cheese frosting).
Cupcakes can be picked up at the Baker’s Boutique on Saturday, Feb. 11; Monday, Feb. 13; or Tuesday, Feb. 14.
n Canvas Credit Union recently donated a phone system and software to Strive Colorado, a private nonprofit organization authorized by the state to provide community-based services and support to individuals with disabilities and their families.
Canvas Credit Union partnered with CommWest to perform the installation at no cost.
n Accounting firm Dalby, Wendland and Co., P.C. announced two promotions this week: Nathan Garcia to audit senior and Kimberly Jones to human resources supervisor.
Garcia, who grew up in Grand Junction, became a full-time audit team member in June 2021. Jones is a Colorado native from Lakewood who joined the human resources team in 2021. Both received bachelor’s degrees from Colorado Mesa University.
n Nine-year Grand Junction resident Brandon Starwalt has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties‘ Grand Junction office as a broker associate.
Starwalt spent 15 years as an insurance and financial advisor with Wells Fargo and Edward Jones, but he decided to transition to real estate after he and his wife bought, remodeled and sold several homes. Starwalt graduated from then-Mesa State College with a bachelor of arts in business administration.
“Brandon’s experience in the financial, insurance, and residential real estate arenas gives him a valuable knowledge base to assist and advise buyers and sellers,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties President Michael Slevin. “We’re delighted to have him join our Grand Junction office.”
n The Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado’s 2023 Home Improvement and Remodeling Expo, set for March 24-26, is seeking exhibitors and sponsors.
There are multiple tiers of sponsorship opportunities. Title sponsorship is $7,000, level one sponsorship is $4,000 and level two sponsorship is $2,500. Visit hbaevents.com for more information about the expo and how to apply to be an exhibitor or sponsor.