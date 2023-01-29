The Baker’s Boutique at 726 24 Road in Grand Junction is once again partnering with MarillacHealth for its Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser. Vectra Bank is the title sponsor and all purchases will benefit MarillacHealth.

This year’s theme is “Home is Where the Heart is.” This is the 13th year of the Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser, with the Baker’s Boutique crafting unique and tasty cupcakes.