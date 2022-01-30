Grand Junction’s first 24-hour climbing facility is opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Grip Bouldering’s grand opening week of celebrating will begin then and last through Feb. 6. The gym, located at 716 Scarlet St., will be available to climbing teams and their coaches, and also to the general public seeking a more elevated workout.
“The 2020 Tokyo Olympics led to a boom in popularity for rock climbing and put the Western Slope on the map as a premier climbing destination,” said owner Benjamin Rueck in a statement.
“This growth in the sport, combined with an already successful local youth climbing team competing on the national stage, meant Grand Junction was ready for a state-of-the-art training facility that could accommodate first-timers, climbing enthusiasts and pros alike.”
n Last year, Hi Fashion Sewing Machines and Quilt Shop was chosen in an online poll from ByAnnie.com as one of the 100 best quilt shops worldwide out of more than 4,100 competing shops.
Hi Fashion is hoping for a second straight year of being recognized as one of the best stores of its kind, thanks to the online support of the Grand Valley community. Voting for this year’s contest began Jan. 22 and lasts until Feb. 28.
Votes can be cast at www.byannie.com/lqs-contest.
n Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club, Grand Junction Downtown Rotary Club, and the Fruita and Palisade Rotary Clubs presented a $21,000 check to the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum to fund a new outdoor play area.
This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) outdoor play space will be freely available to the public when it’s not being used for Eureka! programs. This outdoor play space is scheduled to open April 1.
“Eureka! and STEAM have been working on this project for quite a while, and we’re excited about the potential this has for children and families visiting the science museum,” said Eureka! Executive Director Jenn Moore in a statement. “We’re hopeful that it will widen the educational opportunities in a playful atmosphere.”
n For the 12th time, The Baker’s Boutique, 726 24 Road, and MarillacHealth are teaming up, this time with primary sponsor Vectra Bank, for the Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser.
The Baker’s Boutique is selling $20 boxes of what it calls the Love and Kindness Collection, with each containing four different flavors of cupcakes: Chocolate Dream, Sweet Romance, Lemon Raspberry Rosette and Love Me Red Velvet. The proceeds of each box sold will be donated to MarillacHealth.
A limited number of cupcakes are being baked for pre-order, so anyone interested should pre-order their treats at www.marillachealth.org/gifts-from-the-heart or by calling the bakery at 970-241-0033.
Cupcakes can be picked up at The Baker’s Boutique on Friday, Feb. 11; Saturday, Feb. 12; or Monday, Feb. 14.
n Leah Angstman, an author from Louisville, is hosting a reading event for her new book, “Out Front the Following Sea, at the Grand Junction Barnes and Noble at 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
The book, which was published Jan. 11, has been featured by Entertainment Weekly, Buzzfeed, Smithsonian, The Paris Review and Good Housekeeping, with industry reviews by Booklist, New York Review of Books, Poets & Writers, and Kirkus Reviews.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing?
Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.