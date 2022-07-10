The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) on Friday announced the details for the 31st Annual Colorado Mountain Winefest presented by Fisher’s Liquor Barn.
The festival is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 in Palisade.
VIP tickets to the festival are sold out, but guests can join the VIP ticket waitlist by visiting www.ColoradoWinefest.com.
General admission tickets are also available on the website, but CAVE’s statement said that tickets are selling fast.
“We are very excited to see that this year’s festival is on track to sell out once again,” said CAVE Executive Director Cassidee Shull in the statement.
“It is inspiring to see guests return to the festival year after year and continue to support Colorado’s winemakers and grape growers.”
n The Diaper Depot is hosting a grand opening for its new location at 519 Grand Ave., Suite C on July 21.
The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Diaper Depot provides diapers and wipes to Grand Valley families through donations.
The grand opening ceremony will feature a diaper drive and love offering.
The Diaper Depot accepts all sizes of Pampers, Huggies and Luvs brands of diapers, as well as Pull-Ups Training Pants.
n The Greater Colorado Pitch Series had more than 100 rural Colorado businesses apply for the chance at $25,000 to $1 million in investment, a record number of applications for the 3-year-old event.
The Pitch Series recently announced the final eight finalists.
These finalists will pitch at the Greater Colorado Pitch Event in Grand Junction from noon to 2 p.m. on July 12 at the Avalon Theatre as part of West Slope Startup Week.
The lone Grand Valley business that’s a finalist is Phoenix Haus, which is a finalist for the growth-stage-debt track run by Greenline Adventures.
Either Phoenix Haus or El Jacal Mexican Restaurant and Grill in Fort Morgan will be awarded $250,000 to $1 million in growth debt.
n Ireland Stapleton Pryor and Pascoe has relocated its Grand Junction office to 461 Main St.
“The new location puts us in the heart of the city,” said Ireland Stapleton Managing Director Erica Tarpey in the law firm’s statement. “We are well-positioned to serve our growing number of Western Slope clients as well as clients entering the region.”
n Cool Zoo, an educational wildlife exhibit that features in-depth experiences with exotic animals, is coming to the Mesa County Fair, which will take place this week from Tuesday to Saturday at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Mesa County Fair attendees will get the chance to view the animals up close and learn about several of Cool Zoo’s exotic animals, which include kangaroos Hopper and Boing, Swamp the alligator, Jake from “Snake Farm” who is an 8-foot boa constrictor, giant tortoises, parrots and more.
The Cool Zoo exhibit provides audiences with education on the species, as well as information on the Cool Zoo’s conservation efforts.
“It is an honor to participate in this wonderful event and present the community with the opportunity to receive an education on these beautiful creatures,” said Cool Zoo President and CEO Jim DeBerry in the exhibit’s statement.
“We hope that through our efforts, people will have a newfound appreciation for these amazing animals.”