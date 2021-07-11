Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center has purchased the historic Moon Farm, 1860 18½ Road in Fruita.
The learning center is an organization that provides horse therapy for children, adults, veterans and public servants including police and fire personnel. It announced intentions to purchase Moon Farm in April 2019 and kickstarted a fundraising campaign to purchase the property that fall.
The center will retain the historic value of the farm while adding an indoor area for horse therapies.
Owner David Moon told The Daily Sentinel in 2019 that the horse therapy center was the ideal group to take over the property.
The 14-acre farm was built in the mid-1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a public work program for the unemployed that lasted from 1933-1942. The property was one of 42 sites built by the corps in the Fruita-Loma area.
The Moon family purchased the property in the 1950s. It was later dubbed Moon Farm after David Moon began giving tours to local schoolchildren. It was added to the Mesa County list of historic sites in 2019.
“We have added horse therapy and nine beautiful horses to the farm,” the equine center said in the release.
The center is now raising money to build the therapy area. To donate, you can visit gvequineassistedlearningcenter.org.
n Furry Friends Kids Camp is a little more than a week away and space is limited.
Hosted by the Roice- Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road, children aged 6-12 will get to spend more than three hours at the society to learn responsible pet ownership, make pet toys and treats, and spend time with shelter pets.
The event runs from July 19-22 and from 8:45 a.m. to noon every day. Registration costs $100 and is limited to 21 kids.
To register, visit rhhumanesociety.org/ffkc2021.
n The 86th Annual Deltarado Days are right around the corner.
From July 22-25, you can immerse yourself in Delta food, culture and events at Confluence Park thanks to the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event is free all three days and will have car shows, disc golf tournaments, barbecue, a free movie and opportunities to support local ranchers.
For information, visit deltacolorado.org/deltarado-schedule.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.