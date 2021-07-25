The Daily Sentinel, 734 S. Seventh St., is hosting a carrier job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
The newspaper is looking for people wanting to deliver newspapers to the community, keep their neighbors informed and get paid while doing it. Carriers work mostly from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m., and pay won’t disqualify carriers from unemployment benefits.
Potential candidates need a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, reliable transportation, and be able to work early mornings.
Anyone interested in delivering the Sentinel as a carrier should call 970-242-1919.
n The Roice-Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road, is hosting the fifth Annual Wüffstock Music Festival on Aug. 14.
The event runs from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Las Colonias Amphitheater and will feature music from 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Festival winner Bowregard, Denver-based Leon & The Revival and Grand Valley favorite Stray Grass. There will also be vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, adoptable dogs and more. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and music begins at 3:30 p.m.
Entry fee is $20 for adults 18 years old and over, $10 for children aged 13-17 years, and free for children under 12 years old and well-behaved, leashed dogs.
VIP tickets cost $65, and include reserved parking, early entrance, reserved seating, and drinks (from The Rockslide Brewery, Talbott’s Cider Co. and wine). It also comes with a Wüffstock poster signed by the bands and a Wüffstock shirt.
Concert-goers are advised to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. No outside food or drinks are permitted, but empty bottles are.
The rain-or-shine concert is sponsored by Tito’s Vodka for Dog People, Home Loan Insurance, Wag Resort, Townsquare Media, Comet Cleaners and Laundry, Chow Down Pet Supplies and Fidelity Mortgage.
For information, you can call the humane society at 970-434-7337, or connect with visit rhhumanesociety.org/wuffstock2021. Tickets can be purchased online at theampgj.com.
n The Christi Reece Group, 1601 Riverfront Drive, Suite 103, has donated $22,000 to the community for its quarterly Circle Fund.
Citizens for School District 51/Yes on Grand Junction High School received $15,000. That group is urging voters to approve a November bond measure to build a new high school building. The House and Hope of the Grand Valley received $3,500 each.
To learn about The Circle Fund, visit christireece.com/thecirclefund.
The Ritz Consignment Furniture Store has moved to a new location.
The 6-year-old business is now the occupant of the warehouse at 599 Northgate Drive, which was once the home of B&H Sporting Goods.
“The building had good bones, so Ritz did a full remodel of the interior. You won’t believe your eyes,” Rhonda Crawford, who co-owns Ritz with her husband Jack, wrote in a news release.
Saturday was their last day at the old location at 1938 N. First St.
Ritz sells upscale and high-end used furniture and home decor. It also offers a consignment service for customers moving in and out of the area, estate liquidations and redecorating changes and needs.
For information, visit ritzconsignment.com or call 970-697-1077.
n Mesa Mall, U.S. Highway 6&50, is hosting the weekly Summer Sweat series next month.
Every Thursday in August, guests are invited to join Kutthaus Fitness for workouts, exercises and to practice mindfulness in the Cabela’s corridor.
It’s free to attend but prior registration is required at shopmesamall.com/events-news.
n HopeWest, 3090 N. 12th St., is welcoming Joey Wilkinson, doctor of pharmacy, as its newest team member.
Wilkinson graduated from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy in 2003 and completed his primary residency with the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics. While there, he also completed a specialty residency in solid organ transplant pharmacy.
A news release announcing his hiring said that Wilkinson will be a vital piece to the forthcoming HopeWest Program of All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly (PACE), as well as existing hospice and palliative care programs.
“He will add to the already high-quality delivery of care to our patients on hospice and in our future PACE program,” said Georgia Rock, executive vice president of clinical services, in the news release. “A pharmacist in this setting can help with many areas such as symptom management, serving as an authoritative resource with use of medications, managing the use of medication across settings, and education and medication counseling.”
For information on HopeWest, visit hopewestco.org or call 970-241-2212.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.