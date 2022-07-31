July has been a month of celebration for Canvas Credit Union.
On July 14, Canvas Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the opening of its Grand Junction branch at 2302 North Ave. With this branch’s opening, Canvas now has two branches in the Grand Valley, with the other located at 577 Kokopelli Drive in Fruita.
Later that day, Canvas celebrated its fourth consecutive year of being certified by the Great Place to Work Institute with an event with the Grand Junction, Fruita and Rifle branches at Warehouse- 25Sixty-five Kitchen and Bar.
Canvas has commissioned a mural to be painted at 648 Main St. to pay homage to the community for its embrace of the credit union.
n Grand Valley residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Fraternal Order of Eagles will host this community event at 1674 U.S. Highway 50 in Grand Junction.
Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries (related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health), HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis, kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screening package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with people to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com for information. Pre-registration is required. Free parking will be available.
n Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C., announced seven promotions within the accounting firm.
Rachel Schlepp, Lisa Thon-Kollar and Kelsa Tinsley have been promoted to principals. Paige Curtiss, Seth Knighton and Megan Loberg have been promoted to tax supervisors. Belen Salinas has been promoted to tax senior.
n Grand Valley native and real estate agent Kenzie Ross was named to Coldwell Banker’s 30 Under 30 list.
The 30 Under 30 list honors top affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have made strides in driving sales for the company and excelled as both leaders and humanitarians in the real estate industry.
Ross has been with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties’ Grand Junction branch since March 2020.
“Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is incredibly proud to celebrate Kenzie’s accomplishments and commends her dedication to serving both her clients and our community,” said Coldwell Banker Chairman Todd Conklin. “We continue to be inspired by the young professionals on our team and are thrilled to be recognizing the fourth agent in our company’s history to receive this prestigious award.”
n Applebee’s locations in Grand Junction (711 Horizon Drive) and Montrose (1501 Oxbow Drive) are holding their 18th annual fundraising campaign to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) on Sunday, Aug. 21.
ALSF is a pediatric cancer charity funding cancer treatment research.
Applebee’s will donate 25 cents to ALSF from each traditional lemonade and flavored lemonade sale, in addition to 10 cents from each Strawberry Summer Squeeze or Electric Lemon Crush sale, to benefit the foundation.
On National Lemonade Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, Applebee’s will donate 25 cents to ALSF from all lemonade sales. Additionally, patrons can purchase digital lemons in increments of $1 and $5 on Applebees.com. For every $5 donation, patrons will receive vouchers valid for $5 off $25 orders.
Applebee’s locations nationwide have raised more than $13.2 million for the foundation.