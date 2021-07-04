Grand Valley Power, 845 22 Road, named Coy Sears the recipient of the 2021 Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to a Mesa County resident pursuing a career as an electric lineworker and is attending WCCC.
Sears, a 2020 graduate of Fruita Monument High School, is a full-time student at WCCC and is certified in emergency medical response. He was a member of the National High School Rodeo Association and Tri-County Rodeo Team. He also volunteered for the Grand Junction Fire Department.
“Providing our community with opportunities to further their education is one of seven cooperative principles and it remains close to GVP’s heart,” said Christmas Wharton, communications manager of Grand Valley Power. “We are proud to award exceptional students like Coy who aspire to further their education.”
Alpine Bank, with five branches in Mesa County, raked in awards from ColoradoBiz Magazine.
The publication’s reader polls awarded Alpine Bank the Best Wealth Management/Financial Planner, Best Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender and a runner-up for the Best Bank.
The Wealth Management division at Alpine Bank oversees approximately $1.1 billion in assets, according to a news release from the Bank.
“We are humbled by this recognition,” Tim Kenczewicz, president of the wealth management division Alpine Bank, said in a news release. “The last year and a half have been very difficult for everyone in so many ways.
The Grand Valley Horse Rescue is looking for sponsors to keep its operation running.
GVHR, essentially run by a group of elementary school kids who rescue abused horses, needs to cover its cost of care of $400-$425 a month per horse.
“Our plan is to have 20 people pay $21 a month per horse. If you did this for a full year, you would donate $250 to our growing rescue,” a news release said.
If you’re interested in sponsoring, you can visit GVHR.org. If using PayPal, you can send money to GVHorseResuce@gmail.com. For one-time donors, GVHR urges you to donate to its GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/simon-of-rio.
Western Rockies Federal Credit Union, with three locations in Mesa County, secured free access for students to an online learning program and content library.
Students at 120 schools in western Colorado now have free access to Banzai, a program that aims to teach financial literacy and align with the state’s curriculum requirements.
“I want to thank all who have contributed financially and professionally to this material,” Jayd Muller, a teacher at Fruita Monument High School, said in a news release. “You have created and provided a substantive and educational product that helps students learn valuable skills and be able to put them into practice either in the classroom or virtually. Please know your efforts and contributions are appreciated.”
Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit westernrockies.teachbanzai.com or call (888) 822-6924.
RONIN Real Estate Professionals is holding 2021 RONIN Rally, a fundraiser to support the local nonprofit, Mesa County Partners, 169 Colorado Ave.
The RONIN Rally gives you the opportunity to win $500 in gift cards to local businesses. All you have to do is purchase a rally towel for at least $4 (although larger donations are encouraged.) From there, you can take photos with the towel in cool locations anywhere on the globe. Post the photos to social media accompanied by #roninrally2021.
The photo contest began Thursday and runs to August 31. RONIN will select the five finalists, and then hold a community vote on its Facebook page to select the winner. Those results will be announced on September 15.
Thanks to a slew of sponsors, the towels are totally paid for, so all proceeds will go to Partners.
For more information and to learn where to purchase towels, visit RONIN’s Facebook page @RONINrealestate.
