This year’s keynote speaker is Western Slope entrepreneur Kerry Siggins, the CEO of StoneAge Tools.
West Slope Startup Week is a free event for all participants because of contributions from regional sponsors including Startup Colorado, Southwest Colorado Accelerator Program for Entrepreneurs (SCAPE), Greater Colorado Venture Fund, Aspen Technology Group, Downtown Grand Junction, Greenline Ventures, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Mind Springs Health, Cloudrise, Alpine Bank, Routt County Economic Development Partnership and Four Points Funding.
n Two Western Slope authors will be introducing their latest novels at the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Downtown Cedaredge on Wednesday, June 22. The authors launching their books are Cedaredge’s Don Benjamin and Delta’s AnnBoelter.
Benjamin’s book is a fantasy titled “Stone Bride,” the story of a mythical world teetering on the brink of destruction. Boelter’s book is “Fiona,” the second book in her “Viking Treasure Huntress” series.
An after-party will follow the book launch at Sips on Main at 215 W. Main St.
n The Roaring Fork Polo Club’s annual Devereux Polo Cup is today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stout Ranch on Baldy Creek Road in New Castle.
n The 80,000-square-foot, four-story Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) project headed by Montrose Regional Health took another step forward at the start of June as the city of Montrose approved site development plans for the project.
Site development plans are part of the approval process for a new construction project, depicting the general layout of what will be built — including expected landscaping and lighting, building elevation, building footprints and more.
“This is a significant step forward for us,” said Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen in a statement. “The ACC is important for the health needs of our growing communities. We are the only medical facility with approved site development plans to build in Montrose, so we are excited to move forward.”