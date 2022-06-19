West Slope Startup Week returns from July 11 through July 15. To accommodate those attending, Startup Colorado has secured 20 Colorado Mesa University dorm rooms to provide free housing.
Dorms will be available from Tuesday, July 12, through Friday, July 15. Checkout will be that Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
To apply for one of the dorms for West Slope Startup Week, visit https://airtable.com/shrYGd0ZhKzHJquNi.
n Colorado Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Loren Furman will speak at the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce‘s June Quarterly Membership Luncheon on Monday, June 20, at the Colorado Mesa University Center South Meyer Ballroom.
The event runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. Attendance is $25 for Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce members and $30 for future members.
“Furman and her team understand that helping keep our business community thriving must be supported at the state level,” the chamber said in a statement. “Listen as she provides updates and insights on what we can expect as a state when it comes to business issues and success.”
Chamber members who have expanded their business this year will also be recognized at the luncheon.
n The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce is hosting a night of networking at an After Hours event at Timberline Bank at 649 Market St. on Tuesday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This event is exclusively for Chamber of Commerce members.
Registration for chamber members is $10 if registered by noon on June 27 and $12 at the door.
n A report by Smartest Dollar ranking U.S. cities with the most innovative workers ranked the Grand Junction area 140th among all small U.S. metropolitan areas.
The composite innovation index, an employment-weighted average of occupation-level innovation scores for each location, led to a score of 58.61 for Grand Junction, using data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s ONET system and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the report, in the Grand Junction area, 1.9% of workers, or 1,200, work in “the most innovative jobs.” The average annual wage for all workers is $51,520, while the average annual wage for workers in the most innovative jobs is $62,974.
“Innovation can drive economic growth by creating new jobs or industries, improving efficiency and productivity, and raising quality of life,” the organization said in a statement. “While jobs in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields are most commonly thought of as quintessentially innovative fields, innovative jobs are found in a wide range of disciplines, from the arts to education to entertainment.”
n As part of its larger 99 Days Outdoors campaign to encourage kids to spend more time outdoors, Generation Wild is celebrating Generation Wild Day on Tuesday, June 21, with a scavenger hunt.
Generation Wild has hidden 32 golden water bottles across every region of Colorado. Beginning on Monday, Generation Wild will be posting clues on social media for the scavenger hunt that begins Tuesday. Messaging inside the bottle will reveal the prize won. Prizes include Colorado Parks and Wildlife park passes, zoo tickets, stickers, pencils and more.
Families are encouraged to follow along Wilder’s 99 Days Outdoor adventure on social media (GenerationWildColorado).