The schedule is set for the third annual West Slope Startup Week.
The regional conference runs from July 12-16 and features more than 60 in-person and virtual sessions. These will range from workshops, presentations panels and pitches developed by local entrepreneurs for their peers.
The first three days will be virtual-only sessions, while Thursday and Friday will consist of in-person meetings.
“The startup scene in Western Colorado is growing rapidly! West Slope Startup Week brings us together as a region to help grow, support, and inspire local entrepreneurs,” organizer Brian Watson said in a news release. “Participants get to meet, mingle, and learn from influential locals in tech, the arts, the outdoor industry, and more. If you’re a creator or a maker on the West Slope, you don’t want to miss this event.”
The kickoff event features Elizabeth MacBride and Seth Levine, authors of the book “The New Builders: Face to Face With the True Future of Business.” The book advocates and poses solutions to reshape business and argues that entrepreneurship has been in decline since the 2008 recession.
Kelly Walters, founder of the clothing company Western Rise, will deliver the keynote address.
Other events of note are a virtual career fair and the Greater Colorado Pitch Series.
For a full docket of events, visit sched.com, click on “Find An Event” and search for TechStars Startup Week.
To register for startup week, visit westslopestartupweek.com.
n Grand Valley Power, 845 22 Rd., recently earned three national awards for its excellence in communication in the 2021 Spotlight on Excellence Awards program.
GVP received a Gold Award in the Best Event category for a safety and member appreciation event, Glow Halloween. The GVP communications team, Christmas Wharton and Dana Pogar, offered curbside grab-n-glow goodie bags to make it COVID-19 friendly.
“Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we knew there would be members of our community who would choose to stay indoors and those that prefer to take their festivities outside. Our mission was to provide safe and fun activities for both,” Wharton said in a news release.
Pogar also received a Gold Award in the Best Wild Card category for her crisis communications efforts during the Pine Gulch Fire and in the Best Individual Ad category.
n The Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29 1/2 Rd, is hosting its Summer Job Fair on Tuesday.
The fair, which will take place at the Workforce Center, runs from 9 a.m. — noon and will feature 25 employers from various industries. The first 30 minutes are reserved for veterans.
The Workforce Center asks that you bring your resume and dress for success.
For more information, visit mcwfc.us.
n Julie Pomerantz has launched RESOLVE, a sports coaching service that focuses on mental strength.
Pomerantz, who was a gymnast and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a focus in sports psychology from Princeton University, aims to help athletes and all clients reach their true potential.
“Clients work as a team to create an empowered life that is open to their full potential. Recognizing there will be hurdles along the way, the team works to build resilience to overcome and succeed,” a news release said. “The resulting tools allow each client to continue leaping over life’s obstacles as they arise.”
For more information, visit mytrueresolve.com or email Pomerantz at julie@mytrueresolve.com.
n Colorado West Pride Fest is open for tickets, and searching for sponsors and vendors.
The event will run from Sept. 7-12. To sponsor, book a booth or buy tickets, visit coloradowestpride.org.
n Grand River Financial Partners, 249 Grand Ave. A, is welcoming Paige Hickman as its newest financial consultant.
Hickman is a native of the Grand Valley and is returning after being gone for 10 years.
“I’m very excited to be back, I really missed the community,” she said.
For more information, you can email Hickman at paige.hickman@lpl.com or call 970-242-7100.
n Stalker Outdoors, an outdoors gear company based in Gunnison, is looking for local resellers and distributors.
For more information, visit stalker-outdoors.com.
