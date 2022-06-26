Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit, a 1950s-inspired combination theater, circus and human entertainment with a European style, is coming to Grand Junction.
The group’s performance includes master jugglers, low-wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics and a wheel of death, featuring performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and many other countries.
Cirque Italia will perform from Thursday, June 30, to Monday, July 4, under a large tent in the Mesa Mall parking lot.
The June 30, July 1 and Independence Day performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, will feature 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances. The following Sunday will feature 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. shows.
Tickets are available from $10 to $50 and can be purchased by visiting cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
n Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope is providing free lunches to six School District 51 schools holding summer school sessions.
Because of staffing shortages at District 51, Food Bank of the Rockies was granted an exemption waiver to directly serve students lunch for summer school at Chatfield Elementary School, Dual Immersion Academy, Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Mount Garfield Middle School, Nisley Elementary School and Pomona Elementary School.
The Food Bank estimates that it will have served about 500 children daily between the six different locations in Mesa County by the end of June.
n Quality Health Network, the Western Slope’s health information exchange, has named Marc Lassaux as the company’s interim executive director and chief executive officer.
Lassaux has served in several roles at the network, including most recently as the company’s chief technical officer for the past nine years. Lassaux steps into the role after the retirement of longtime CEO and Executive Director Dick Thompson.
“I’m proud of the growth and development we have achieved at QHN over the past nearly two decades,” Lassaux said in a statement. “We remain focused on our mission and values and are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to our partners in health care, behavioral health, and social services.”
n Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties agent Annette Hejl has been recognized as a top real estate agent by the RealTrends and Tom Ferry 2022 list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. The list, now in its 10th year, is a national ranking program that recognizes top agents and teams.
The report ranked nearly 24,000 U.S real estate sales associates from across the country based on sales in 2021. With a total sales volume of more than $21.6 million dollars in 2021, Hejl’s rank places her among the top 1.49% of agents among 1.6 million real estate agents nationwide.
n Ahead of Bob Dylan‘s concert at Las Colonias Amphitheater on July 1, John Winn, an 88-year-old Grand Junction troubadour, has released a new book of song lyrics on Amazon Books and Amazon Kindle titled, “From 2002 to the 2020s: 12 Songs from ‘The Old Troubadour.’ “ He also features prominently in a new book about Dylan written by K.G. Miles titled “Bob Dylan in the Big Apple: Troubadour Tales of New York.”
Winn’s book details stories about Dylan’s early career in Greenwich Village in New York, when he met the legendary singer-songwriter who inspired him to create his own music.