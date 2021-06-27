The Roice Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Rd., has said farewell to one veterinarian while welcoming another.
As Dr. Chris Hoppe left for family reasons, Roice Hurst has welcomed Dr. Cathlin Craver to the team as a shelter vet.
Craver served in a similar role in Aurora and was a veterinary medicine consultant. She has also been on the Roice Hurst Board of Directors for three years.
The news release said that Hoppe may come by on occasion to help.
Roice Hurst is also hosting an affordable spay/neuter clinic for cats of Fruitvale and Clifton residents on Saturday. The clinic will take place at Central High School, 550 Warrior Way.
Attendance requires a $10 co-payment and pre-registration at rhhumanesociety.org/s-nclinic-clifton.
n Dalby, Wendland & Co. Firm Administrator Matt Leach has been awarded the designation Public Accounting Firm Manager (PAFM) by the CPA Firm Management Association (CPAFMA).
The designation is meant to recognize the best in the field.
Leach, a Grand Junction native, has been with Dalby Wendland, 464 Main St., since August 2020 and holds a bachelor of science in accounting from Adams State University. He also is a member of the Colorado Society of CPAs and CPA Firm Management Association.
“Matt has been an integral part of our operation’s leadership team,” Chris West, CEO of Dalby Wendland, said in a news release. “Obtaining accreditation as a PAFM provides Matt inclusion with the most accomplished firm managers in our industry.”
Leach can be contacted via email at mleach@dalbycpa.com, or via phone at 970-243-1921.
n Grand Junction Gastroenterology, 1035 Wellington Ave., is welcoming physician assistant Katie Conrath to its team.
Conrath received her bachelor of science in biology and master’s in physician assistant studies from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana. A Colorado native, Conrath has over five years of experience as a PA. She is nationally certified and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
“It’s great to be practicing in western Colorado,” Conrath said in a news release. “The area has top-notch medical care, but without all of the headaches you find in a big city. It’s truly the best of both worlds.”
For patient questions and inquiries, call 970-242-6600 or visit gjgastro.com
n Techs startup Cloudrise, 730 Mesa Ave., has completed its seed round of funding.
Seed funding is when investors put capital into a startup in return for stake in the company.
Key investors are Stormbreaker Ventures and Greater Colorado Venture Fund.
“Cloudrise’s vision of redefining data protection through automation is unmatched in this space and we are confident their innovative drive, coupled with Stormbreaker’s investment, will propel the team into their next phase of growth,” Stormbreaker Managing Partner Said Mia said. “We look to partner with high-velocity companies that build effectively and efficiently, and Cloudrise’s approach to date has been the best of both.”
Cloudrise, a data protection services company, moved to Grand Junction from the Front Range earlier this year after having a successful first year in operation. The company currently resides in Colorado Mesa University’s Maverick Innovation Center.
For more information, visit cloudrise.com
n Ariel Clinical Services, a foster care service at 2938 North Ave. suite G, has been recognized as a Healthy Workplace by Health Links for the sixth year.
“Ariel prides itself on affording employees healthy opportunities and choices with exciting events throughout the year,” the company said in a news release.
For more information on Ariel, call 970-245-1616 or visit arielcpa.org.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.