Cirque Ma’Ceo, a Cavallo Equestrian Arts traveling performance group, is bringing its acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses to Grand Junction.
The group will perform its theatrical European-style, equestrian-themed show set to the acoustic beats of rich Spanish guitar on Friday, June 10, Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, at Mesa County Fairgrounds.
The one-hour, 35-minute show begins at 7 p.m. each evening. To order to tickets in advance, visit https://events.cirquemaceotickets.com/#/event-details/cirque-maceo-in-grand-junction.
n University of Colorado-Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George will be in Grand Junction for an event from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at the Bookcliff Country Club.
According to the university’s press release, the event’s focus is on how climate change is impacting human rights and CU-Boulder’s role in finding solutions. DiStefano and George will be joined by Matt Burgess, an environmental studies professor who focuses on the impact of 21st century economic growth on climate change and how mathematical models can help us understand tradeoffs between different environmental and societal goals; Clint Carroll, an associate professor of ethnic studies at CU-Boulder and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, who specializes on issues of land conservation; and Kathryn Wendell, the executive director of the Center for Ethics and Social Responsibility at CU-Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, who helps to empower business leaders to drive solutions to environmental, social and ethical challenges.
n Colorado West Realty is hosting an event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. next Tuesday, June 7, at the Grand Junction Convention Center. There will be a real estate market presentation and panel discussion.
n The former Teller Arms Twins Cinema in the Teller Arms Shopping Center will soon open its doors as a business for the first time since the movie theater closed in 2004.
Teller Arms Liquor Store is celebrating the grand opening for its new location in the former theater on June 24.
n QC Kinetix, a Charlotte-based regenerative medicine franchise that is ranked No. 62 on the Inc. 5000 list and, according to its press release, offers a “cutting-edge, non-surgical alternative to pain relief,” recently opened a new location in Grand Junction at 2646 Patterson Road, Suite B.
Per its press release, QC Kinetix uses all-natural biologic protocols to stimulate the body to repair or heal its own damaged tissues and joints. It’s an alternative to surgery, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and pain pills that mask the pain but don’t repair the problem. For patients seeking relief from pain due to musculoskeletal injury, chronic joint pain, or hip, knee, or shoulder pain, regenerative procedures can serve as an effective alternate treatment.
“The medical field has always fascinated me, especially regenerative medicine. When I was looking into starting my own business, and learned what QC Kinetix offers patients, it really stuck out to me,” said Western Slope businessman Keith Hopkins in the press release. “QC Kinetix offers many treatments that my friends and family have received in the past. They all raved about the results they got with these treatments, and I decided I wanted to get involved. I did my research, saw the growth and potential in regenerative medicine and was really excited about what we could accomplish in the Grand Junction area. It is my belief that pain can be relieved without the use or surgery or addictive pain medications.”