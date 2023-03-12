The Montrose City Council approved a resolution on March 7 creating a new milestone in the partnership between the community and Colorado Mesa University. The city’s decision to redevelop City Hall coincides with efforts from the private sector and CMU to collaborate on economic development, revitalization, historic preservation and the enhancement of higher education in Montrose.

The council is in talks to partner with the same private company that is currently developing the Rathbone Hotel in downtown Montrose to include the City Hall facility in that redevelopment project. Simultaneously, the city council agreed to a memorandum of understanding that invests the proceeds from the project to establish the Montrose Permanent Fund Endowment.