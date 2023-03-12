The Montrose City Council approved a resolution on March 7 creating a new milestone in the partnership between the community and Colorado Mesa University. The city’s decision to redevelop City Hall coincides with efforts from the private sector and CMU to collaborate on economic development, revitalization, historic preservation and the enhancement of higher education in Montrose.
The council is in talks to partner with the same private company that is currently developing the Rathbone Hotel in downtown Montrose to include the City Hall facility in that redevelopment project. Simultaneously, the city council agreed to a memorandum of understanding that invests the proceeds from the project to establish the Montrose Permanent Fund Endowment.
The Permanent Fund will guarantee that proceeds not only provide a lasting benefit for Montrose residents but will also be matched with a $500,000 contribution from Colorado Mesa University. The endowment will support higher education initiatives including the addition of hospitality management and culinary arts curricula at CMU’s Montrose campus to train and support a regional workforce to serve the growing tourism, recreation, and visitation needs of the community.
“The City of Montrose has had a longstanding, positive relationship with CMU, and we look forward to continuing with expanding the available curriculum that Montrose citizens have available to them,” Montrose Mayor Dave Frank said in a city statement. “We are also excited to add a permanent funding source to aid Montrose residents with tuition to expand our educational opportunities locally.”
n Retta Bruegger, a regional specialist in range management for Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Extension, received the Outstanding Young Professional Award at the Society for Range Management’s 76th Annual Meeting in Boise, Idaho, in February.
n Loan officers Rick Hamm, Zach Pomeroy and Nyk Harper have opened Unifirst Mortgage Lending, a new home mortgage business operating under a familiar name that was a Grand Valley mainstay for decades.
Unifirst Mortgage Lending is located at 215 Colorado Ave. in Grand Junction.
Hamm, the vice president of the original Unifirst Mortgage for more than 20 years, and his team are bringing more than 40 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry to this new version of Unifirst Mortgage. Harper noted in a Unifirst Mortgage press release that he’s excited about “engaging in affinity programs with local businesses, assisting first-time homebuyers, working with self-employed borrowers and helping first responders.”
n The application for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships opens Wednesday, March 15, for students from around the state. The foundation will provide a $5,000 scholarship to 10 students for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2023-24 school year.
Credit Union of Colorado Foundation will accept college scholarship applications from March 15 through April 15. Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.