The “Uber of snow-removal apps” has launched in Grand Junction: GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals.
The Nashville-based company allows vetted professionals to bid on properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s price, ratings and reviews.
Once a vendor has completed the snow-removal service, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the GreenPal app and set up more appointments.
“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Grand Junction find reliable, safe, and local snow removal,” said GreenPal Co-Founder Gene Caballero in a company statement.Youth basketball club Grand Junction Blackout received a $200,000 Daniels Fund grant to support its Blackout Sports Fieldhouse Capital Campaign fund.
“The grant enables our program to reach the $3,200,000 benchmark of the $5 million dollars needed to complete our Blackout Sports Fieldhouse Project,” said Blackout Head Coach Dean Havlik in a statement. “Once our benchmark is reached, we will be able to complete the construction of the Blackout Sports Fieldhouse, which will serve as a much-needed sports facility for the youth of Mesa County and surrounding communities.”
The Daniels Fund is a private charitable foundation working in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through grants programs, scholarship programs and ethics initiatives.
n Technology repair company uBreakiFix has opened at 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 115.
uBreakiFix offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers and drones. The Grand Junction location is owned by Chris and Amanda Koch.
“The Western Slope of Colorado is not only known for its beautiful nature and outdoor activities, but also its advances in the tech world,” Amanda Koch said in a company statement. “Although we prefer a more off-the-grid lifestyle, we want our community to always feel connected. Our team is dedicated to helping keep our customers who are on the go in the great outdoors with timely service and quality repairs.”
n Spectrum announced that it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 megabits per second in Mesa County, part of the company’s commitment to offer 200 Mbps starting speeds in all markets in its 41-state service area.
“We are doubling starting speeds for millions of customers, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts,” said Charter Communications Senior Vice President Carl Leuschner in a statement.
n Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) will soon launch a new solar co-op in Mesa County.
The group is hosting a 6 to 8 p.m. meet-and-greet Tuesday at Kannah Brewing Co., 1960 N 12th St.
The public is invited to learn more about joining the group.
Mesa County Solar Co-Op has helped 68 families install solar on their homes, investing $1.5 million in the community and educating hundreds of others about the benefits of solar energy.