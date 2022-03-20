Quality Health Network (QHN) and Colorado Community Managed Care Network (CCMCN) announced March 8 that their respective boards have executed a Letter of Intent to enter into a formal due diligence process to determine if the two organizations can merge their services.
As part of the integration exploration, QHN Chief Technology Officer Marc Lassaux will serve as QHN’s interim chief executive officer beginning April 2, following the retirement of Dick Thompson.
“The pandemic shows the critical need to make health data meaningful at the local, regional, state and national level,” Thompson said in a QHN statement. “We are providing needed and essential products and services especially targeted to those organizations — typically smaller — that don’t have access to the resources or abilities to create the infrastructures that larger organizations can.”
n Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Grand Junction has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, owned by Vail-based Michael Slevin, expanding the company’s residential and vacation home services to 12 offices in 10 communities in the state.
“The addition of our new Grand Junction office allows us to continue to better serve the needs and interests of buyers and sellers looking to relocate or add an additional home in one of Colorado’s premier resort areas,” Slevin said in a statement.
“We have experienced considerable growth and interest in mountain real estate and are delighted to bring an established group of brokers in Grand Junction to our team.”
n Cedaredge-based Snow Capped Cider was the most-awarded cidery in CiderCraft Magazine‘s 5th Annual CiderCraft Awards. Snow Capped Cider brought home the most hardware with five medals. It was also the only cidery in Colorado to win any awards this year.
“It is such an honor to be recognized as the top awarded cidery in a nationwide publication,” said Snow Capped Cider owner and cidermaker Kari Williams in a company statement.
“We put a lot of thoughtfulness and care into our products and it is so good to see how well it is received by experts like the CiderCraft judges. Snow Capped Cider is proud to represent Colorado and show that some of the best apples are grown right here on the Western Slope.”
n Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C. was recently recognized as a Top Colorado Accounting Firm by ColoradoBiz Magazine, based on the number of Colorado employees. The firm is the only one listed that is headquartered on the Western Slope.
“Our firm founders, Walt Dalby and Wes Wendland, set the bar early on for the best client service and highest of technical expertise,” said CEO Chris West in a statement. “As we grow, we continue to push the bar to help our clients and communities be successful. It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Colorado Accounting Firm. We are proud of our team members, clients, and communities.”
n Monumental Beer Works is hosting The Palette‘s Pints & Paints class on Sunday, March 27, from 4-6 p.m. The art class includes all needed supplies and instructions, as well as a complimentary drink.
The class costs $40 per person and has limited seating. Sign up at thepalettegj.com or 970-640-8569.