The Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) in Montrose announced this week that a total of $30,000 in business grants is available for businesses within DMEA’s services territory.
The money was intended for its annual, in-person meeting. That’s going virtual, so DMEA wanted to repurpose those funds. Nominations will be accepted through May 10 and must be submitted online, along with proof of DMEA membership and a local business license. Recipients will be announced at the annual meeting on June 17.
Applications can be found online at dmea.com under the Community tab.
For more information, you can contact Rachael DeRossi at rachael.derossi@dmea.com or 970-24-1209.
n Grand Junction brokers were honored at Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties and Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties’ sixth annual Awards and Roadshow event.
The Posner Schuette Commercial Team, at 131 N. Sixth St. No. 300, had the highest gross commission income, earning the Top Team of the Year award.
Meanwhile, Mike Foster, also at 131 N. Sixth St. No. 300, received the Top Commercial Broker of the Year.
“This year’s award winners stepped up to serve their clients and their communities in big ways last year, and we’re proud to recognize all that they’ve accomplished,” Todd Conklin, Chairman of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, said in a news release. “We are deeply appreciative of their hard work, and can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store.”
For more information on Posner Schuette, call (970) 245-2901. For more information on Foster, call (970) 244-6602.
