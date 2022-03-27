Downtown Grand Junction’s Restaurant Week returns April 1 through April 10, sponsored by Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse. Residents are encouraged to discover new restaurants, try new dishes and win gift cards to downtown restaurants.
n The Horizon Drive Business Improvement District was awarded a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation through the “Revitalizing Main Streets” program to fund the creation and installation of street furniture, bicycle racks, a bicycle repair station and an outdoor dining parklet along Horizon Drive.
All installed items were made by Western Precision Manufacturing in Grand Junction, and all sub-contractors for the $150,000 project were local businesses, according to the district in a statement.
n The Grand Junction law firm LaCroix & Hand P.C. at Seventh Street and Rood Avenue has become Hand Law Firm following the retirement of Tom LaCroix. The firm is now solely owned by longtime partner Amy Hand and her husband, former Mesa County Chief Deputy District Attorney Mark Hand.
n The 2022 Western Colorado Home and Garden Expo presented by the HBA of Western Colorado, set for April 30 and May 1, is seeking exhibitors and sponsors.
For more information on being an exhibitor or sponsor, visit https://wchomeandgardenexpo.com/, call 970-245-0253 or email office@hbawesternco.com.
n Carboy Winery at Mt. Garfield Estates in Palisade has announced a week of grand opening festivities starting April 24 and lasting through April 30, featuring exclusive specials and promotions.
Carboy Winery had a soft opened last September, before renovations began to the Garfield Estate Winery and Vineyard, which took over five months. Renovation of the existing tasting room and estate house accompanied the construction of a new 4,000-square-foot production facility that is dedicated exclusively to Colorado sparkling wine.
n Super-Fast Kitchen & Bath is now open to residents of the Grand Valley and surrounding Western Slope areas.
“To a lot of people, the idea of remodeling their kitchen can be overwhelming,” said Super-Fast Kitchen & Bath Owner and General Contractor Jesse Koerner in a company statement. “They don’t want to have their house in disarray for months at a time. At Super-Fast Kitchen & Bath, our crew meticulously plans your construction schedule to achieve customized, quality remodel designs in a fraction of the typical construction timeline. Most of our remodel projects can be completed in less than two weeks.”
Super-Fast Kitchen & Bath serves locations throughout Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Garfield, Pitkin, Ouray and San Miguel counties, with free consultation.
Interested customers can schedule an appointment, review their current kitchen or bathroom needs, and discuss project goals and budget with an experienced contractor. Super-Fast Kitchen & Bath will then create personalized designs and present a variety of remodeling solutions to fit a customer budget.
To learn more or to schedule a personal consultation, visit https://superfastkitchenandbath.com or call: 970-200-2140.
n Robert Gash, broker and owner of United Country Real Estate Western Land & Lifestyle Properties, opened the company’s new office on Main Street in Cedaredge on Monday.