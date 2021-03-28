Colorado Mountain Winefest is back. Tickets for the Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology’s (CAVE) nationally renowned event go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m.
General admission tickets are $75. For $275, you can grab a VIP ticket, which includes free access to a $20 shuttle, unlimited tastings, among other gifts and benefits. If you and your party want your own space, you can reserve a cabana for $2,000. This gets you two bottles of Colorado wine, a charcuterie board and six general admission tickets.
Last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so any 2020 ticket holders will have early access to purchase 2021 tickets.
This year’s festival takes place on Sept. 18 and 19. Two-day passes are not available, according to a news release from CAVE. Events for Colorado Wine Week, which begins Sept. 12 and leads to Winefest, will be announced throughout the year.
For more information, visit coloradowinefest.com.
n A former Denver Broncos running back is showing his support for local nonprofits on Tuesday. Reggie Rivers, who played six seasons in the orange and blue in the 1990s, is the keynote speaker for Community Impact Council of Mesa County’s (CIC) Inspire Impact Virtual Launch on Tuesday.
The event is meant to highlight and support local nonprofit organizations. Awards will be given out to the Volunteer of the Year, Staff Member of the Year and Board Member of the Year. Ten local nonprofits submitted nominations for the awards, according to a CIC news release.
Hilltop, at 1331 Hermosa Ave., is sponsoring the event, which runs from noon — 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Rivers has become a friend of the nonprofit world and author since his retirement. He was a backup running back from 1991-96 and was a key player for the 1992 squad. His speech will focus on staying positive and taking pride in little victories.
Tickets cost $10 with a suggested $10 donation to buy lunch for health care workers. Those can be purchased at CIC’s website — communityimpactcouncil.org — underneath the events tab.
n The Easter Bunny is coming to town. Families and children can have their photos taken with it at Cabela’s, at the Mesa Mall at 2424 U.S. Highway 6 & 50, today from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. The Easter Bunny will also be there on April 2 from 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., April 3 from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and on Easter Sunday from 10:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Anyone must register online beforehand in order to have their photo taken and receive a studio-quality 4 inch by 6 inch photo. You can register for free at cabelas.com/easter.
Masks and social distancing are required, and each person will have their temperature taken prior to the photo.
