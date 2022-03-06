The Bow Wow Film Festival, a traveling dog-themed festival benefiting local human societies, will return to the Avalon Theatre for the first time since 2020 on Sunday, March 13. All proceeds will benefit Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
“We are excited to host the Bow Wow Film Festival once again and celebrate the incredible bonds between dogs and the people whose lives are touched by them,” said Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO Anna Stout in a statement by the Bow Wow Film Festival. “This is a great event for families, date night, girls night, or just getting out of the house for some feel-good time.”
Shows will be at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are available at www.bowwowfilmfest.com. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.avalontheatregj.com/events. Tickets for children 12 and under are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
n The Hog and The Hen’s former location at 500 Main St. is now occupied by Wild West Boutique. The Hog and The Hen has been located a few doors down, inside Candy Time Shoppe at 510 Main St., for about a year.
The Hog and The Hen is open every day, with hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.
n Community Medical Group in Grand Junction is part of a new joint venture between Community Care Alliance (CCA) and Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) that aims to improve the quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries while improving cost efficiency.
Collaborative Choice Healthcare, the name of the joint venture, is made up of multiple rural health practices throughout Colorado. Under Collaborative Choice Healthcare, practices and providers will be able to share data and insights to expand and strengthen their health care services. These providers will also build population health programs to support wider communities.
n Techstars West Slope Startup Week is set for July 11-15, featuring skill-building workshops and educational lectures in seven tracks: Capital, Communications, FUN!, Makers, People, Tech and Toolbox.
Techstar is accepting ideas online for “authentically engaging, educational” sessions to be implemented at the event now through April 15. Visit https://westslopestartupweek.com/session-submissions/ to submit a session idea.
n The Montrose Recreation District (MRD) has announced the expansion of its facilities to the northern end of town. The new facility featuring 5,500 square feet of new space will be located at the Colorado Outdoors Flex Buildings and will include fitness, wellness, and activity studios.
“Opening this space is about new opportunities to serve the community now while the MRD continues to build the future,” said Board Chairman Mark Plantz in a statement.
This will be the third indoor location for MRD, joining the Community Recreation Center and the Field Center.