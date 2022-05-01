ANB Bank announced recently that Chris Dunkin will serve as the community bank president of its Patterson Banking Center at 2399 Patterson Road.
Dunkin has 10 years of professional banking experience, most recently serving as the vice president of commercial banking at ANB’s Basalt Banking Center. Dunkin studied business administration with an emphasis in economics at Western State College and received his bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in finance and accounting at Colorado Mountain College.
“I’m excited to continue to be part of an organization that takes a common-sense approach to meeting the needs of our community,” Dunkin said in ANB Bank’s statement. “At ANB Bank, we can meet customers where they are in their financial journeys and help them achieve their financial goals.”
n The Young Americans Center for Financial Education program Young AmeriTowne on the Road returned to Grand Junction in April after a two-year hiatus. Young AmeriTowne on the Road is a “hands-on financial education program for fourth and fifth graders that teaches personal finance and money management, economics, and free enterprise.
AmeriTowne on the Road will continue serving School District 51 students at Museum of the West at 462 Ute Ave. until this Friday, May 6.
n Six months after Wild Horse Roadhouse closed in De Beque, a new roadhouse restaurant has opened in its location at 424 Minter Ave.
The Reckless Roadhouse held its grand opening Saturday and will be the newest spot for food and drinks in the town.
n Outside Events Cycling Series, formerly Roll Massif, will bring the annual Wild Horse Gravel Ride to the High Lonesome Ranch in De Beque from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
According to Outside Events’ statement, the ride “showcases the unique high desertscape of Colorado’s Western Slope. Cyclists will choose between two challenging gravel courses (65 or 30 miles) from the luxurious High Lonesome Ranch. The rides will commence with a mass start, followed by a neutral roll out and quick jaunt through De Beque. From there, gravel roads take riders deep into the backcountry and through the full gamut of conditions: smooth, rugged, rutty, rocky, sandy, and steep.”
Athletes racing the 65-mile course will compete for a $5,000 cash purse, split evenly between men and women and awarded to the top three finishers.
After the Wild Horse Gravel Ride, a country hoe-down will be held at the ranch complete with an expo, food trucks, massages, yard games, ranch activities, swimming, live music, a beer garden and a country cookout. The cookout is included with registration for all participants.
The cost to ride ranges from $95 to $130. To register, visit events.outsideonline.com/wildhorse through next Sunday, May 8. Walk-up registration will be available at the ranch from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and 6 to 8 a.m. the day of the ride, unless tickets have already sold out.