Eight local middle and high school students graduated from the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) on Tuesday at the Maverick Innovation Center at Colorado Mesa University.
The graduation was the culmination of 28 weeks of hard work, resulting in graduates owning and operating their own businesses.
This year’s class of new CEOs and their businesses includes Korbin Henson (KRH Clothing), Kylee McLaughlin (Sarah’s SheShack), Caden Motz (Custom Strings), Alivia Nicodemus (HomeTown Macrame), Brayden Rooks (S’More and More), Alaina Scripps (Alaina’s Studio), Brayden Urlacher (Moko Manta Ray) and Sienna Wright (Tyne Metal Works).
n In honor of Mother’s Day this month, the St. Mary’s Breast Care Center is opening Saturday appointments to make it easier for women to receive potentially life-saving screenings.
The Breast Care Center is hosting Mammo’s and Mocktails on Saturday, May 20. To make an appointment, call 970-298-6900.
Mammograms are key to early detection for breast cancer. A mammogram can detect a lump in one’s breast months — even years — before they can feel it themselves.
n CoorsTek, a Golden-based manufacturer with a hub in Grand Junction, has been selected as a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company through a program sponsored by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal that recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.
“We are honored to be recognized as a best managed company for the third year in a row,” said CoorsTek CEO Jonathan Coors. “This award is a tribute to the dedication and resiliency of our CoorsTek team members across the globe over the past several years. It also speaks to the strong values that guide our daily activities and actions, and our focus on delivering essential products and services to the marketplace.”
The Best Managed Companies program recognizes companies with revenues of at least $250 million and determines its recipients through the evaluation of four criteria: strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials.
n Nearly 30 dogs, including several puppies, will be up for adoption Sunday, May 21, at the Family Fun Day event being held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church at 3133 F Road in Grand Junction.
For The Howl of It, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing dogs from euthanasia, will feature the adoptable furry friends between 3-5 p.m. The event will also include a bump ‘n jump for children under five, lawn games for adults and kids, and ice cream for all.
With the assistance of a Thrivent Community Grant, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will also be donating $250 to For The Howl of It at Family Fun Day to assist them in their mission of rescuing dogs and finding homes for them.
“Shepherd of the Valley really wanted to have a family oriented event plus support our community at the same time,” said Shepherd of the Valley Deacon Gail Britt. “What better way to do that than with oodles of puppies, children, lawn games and ice cream?”