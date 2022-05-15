Community Hospital announced Wednesday that it has earned the Orthopedic Center of Excellence designation from DNV Healthcare Accreditation Services.
The designation is obtained by achieving certification in at least three orthopedic service line programs based on requirements set forth by DNV and informed by the guidelines of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.
“This designation underscores our ability to provide consistent, high-quality orthopedic care,” said Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas in a statement. “The community can be confident that we have state-of-the-art equipment, highly trained personnel and we have a steadfast commitment to maintain our orthopedic service line at peak performance. Achieving this designation validates the hard work and dedication of our entire staff to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”
Additionally, Community Hospital announced six honorees for the Nightingale Award: Ashley Baesler, Irene Samantha Parkes, Kristin Bentley, Marsha Bagby, Courtney Rudd and Michael Martin. Each of these nurses was nominated by their peers and leaders.
“A Nightingale recipient demonstrates excellence in the profession of nursing,” said Joe Gerardi, chief nursing officer at Community Hospital. “These individuals exemplify professional engagement and community involvement. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments.”
n Timberline Bank announced on Wednesday that it received the Small Business Administration (SBA) Colorado’s 7(a) Small Lender of the Year Award. Timberline Bank Co-CEOs Jeff Taets and Jim Pedersen, along with the bank’s Grand Junction president, Louise Goodman, attended the award ceremony in Denver on May 6.
“We are humbled and excited to be named for this award, but Timberline should be thanking the SBA for their support to our small business, which is locally owned and operated,” Goodman said in her acceptance speech. “They are an essential partner to so many small businesses in Colorado.”
n The city of Montrose is accepting applications for an alternate member of the city’s Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission evaluates matters related to planning and community development in Montrose. Members are appointed by the City Council for four-year overlapping terms. The term for the alternate position runs through December 31, 2024.
Experience in development, planning and real estate is not required.
Alternate members attend all meetings, provide input on all topics, and vote in the absence or recusal of a regular voting member. All planning commissioners, including alternates, receive a stipend of $40 per month.
To apply, visit Montrose City Hall, 433 S. First St., visit the city of Montrose’s website or call 970-240-1422. Applications and letters of interest must be submitted to the city clerk by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.
n May is National Better Hearing and Speech Month, and Western Colorado Hearing and Balance is encouraging Western Slope residents to have their hearing tested and take action if they have hearing loss.
“Hearing loss is one of the most common, chronic conditions that Americans experience,” said Western Colorado Hearing and Balance owner Jennifer Bebee in a statement.
“Yet many people wait years or even decades to take any action on their hearing loss — if they ever do. Our goal is to inform the public about all of the preventative, diagnostic, and treatment options available.”