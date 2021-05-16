Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, is kicking off its Outdoor Cinema Series on May 21.
Once a month through September, the mall will showcase five films in a drive-in manner in the South Sutherlands Parking Lot. No entry is allowed from the Patterson Road side. The first film being shown is “The Sandlot” to celebrate the start of the Junior College World Series. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the show begins at 8:30 p.m.
The mall is partnering with Community Food Bank for the event, so they’re asking guests to provide canned food or cash donations as an entrance fee. The series is presented by Alpine Bank.
When guests arrive, they’ll be directed to a parking spot by volunteers from the food bank. Volunteers will tune their radio to a designated station so that guests can listen along. A popcorn vendor will also be on site.
The rest of the showings are:
June 18 — “Wonder Woman” (Gates open at 7:40 p.m., show begins at 8:40 p.m.)
July 23 — “The Croods” (Gates open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8:30 p.m.)
Aug. 13 — “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (Gates open at 7:15 p.m., show begins at 8:15 p.m.)
Sept. 24 — “The Little Rascals” (Gates open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.)
Registration is required for the event since space is limited and a vehicle is required for entry, though guests are allowed to bring blankets and chairs to set up right outside of their vehicle.
For more information and a registration link, visit shopmesamall.com/events.
n The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is reconvening local leaders for its annual State of the Valley Luncheon.
Registration for the event, which is in-person, is due by Monday and costs $20 for Chamber members. The luncheon begins Wednesday at noon at the Colorado Mesa University Myers Ballroom.
The chamber has invited the Grand Junction City Council, Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton, Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland, Mesa County Administrator Pete Baier, Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid, Fruita City Manager Mike Bennet, town of Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai and town of Palisade Manager Janet Hawkinson to the event.
There, the leaders and elected officials will discuss the health and success of the local business community.
n Laura Taylor, a dog behavior counselor at the Roice- Hurst Humane Society, was recently certified by the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers.
Taylor has been with Roice-Hurst, 362 28 Road, since 2016, according to her LinkedIn. Previously, she was the events and volunteer coordinator before becoming a dog counselor.
“It feels good to demonstrate that I have the knowledge the council feels is necessary to perform as a professional dog behavior consultant and trainer,” Taylor said in a news release. “I am excited to continue learning and be able to share information and ideas on how dog owners in our community can always be improving their relationship with their canine.”
For information, visit rh humanesociety.org.
n Regal Canyon View, 648 Market St., reopened to the public on Friday.
Headlined by “Spiral: Saw,” the latest entry in the Saw franchise, other new movies include “Wrath of Man” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” For information on show times, visit regmovies.com/theatres/regal-canyon-view.
