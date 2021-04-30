Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Commercial Prime Properties, at 131 N 6th St. No. 200, has a new president.
The company announced in a Wednesday news release that Ryan Brown assumed the role effective April 15.
Brown, who lives in Dallas, was previously a private client advisor for Bank of America from January 2018 to June 2019, and was the president and CEO of EarthX, a nonprofit organization that provides environmental education.
Todd Conklin, founder and CEO of Conklin & Company, LLC (which does business as Coldwell) will remain in a leadership capacity as the company’s chairman, the release said.
"In business, it's not everyday that you find like-minded people coupled with ambitious goals and outstanding values - but when you do, human capital isn't 1+1 = 2...it's a multiplier. It's what I love about where we are and the endless potential of where we are headed,” Brown said in the news release. “Being part of this team has been fantastic — and I can't wait to help collectively contribute to where we go from here."
For more information, visit cbdistinctive.com
Mesa Manor Center, a nursing home at 2901 N 12th St., has been recognized as a community quality champion by Telligen QI Connect, a health care organization that’s a part of the health care company Telligen.
The distinction was awarded to Mesa Manor based on its efforts to address opioid misuse, patient safety and nursing home quality, among other aspects, according to a Monday news release.
“Mesa Manor Center is so proud to be recognized for our pursuit of clinical excellence,” Jonathan Hutchinson, executive director of Mesa Manor Center, said in the release “To have partners who are aligned on so many quality initiatives drives better patient care throughout the entire healthcare continuum.”
For more information on Mesa Manor Center, a facility of Genesis HealthCare, visit gensishcc.com.
State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Program is coming back.
Beginning June 2, nonprofit organizations can submit applications for $25,000 grants. Forty applicants will be awarded the money, according to a news release.
The applications are available to nonprofits throughout the nation. The top 200 finalists will be notified the week of August 9 and voting on the winners will take place from Aug. 18 - 27.
Though applications are not yet open, anyone with their interest piqued can prepare their application by downloading the submission guide via the website neighborhoodassist.com to get their ducks in a row and view the official rules. The grant is open nationwide and only 2,000 nonprofits can apply.
None of the 40 winners last year were from Colorado.
