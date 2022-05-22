The United States Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Colorado, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students aged 16–24 in industries such as advanced manufacturing, construction, finance and business, information technology, and renewable resources and energy.
Collbran is the home of the Centennial State’s lone Job Corps campus.
According to the press release announcing the recruitment drive, Job Corps “provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance.”
Applicants may qualify for enrollment in the program in Collbran if they receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF) benefits, free or reduced school lunches, if they are experiencing homelessness or if they are in or transitioning out of the foster care system into adulthood.
“This is a great opportunity for young Coloradans who are trying to leverage a strong job market,” said National Director of Job Corps Rachel Torres in the press release. “We are a gateway to skills, credentials and opportunity. Our students need Job Corps, and the workforce needs our students.”
n Sky Canyon Veterinary Hospital doctors Thad Respet, Rebecca Lemmon and Melissa Molinaro have announced that the Western Slope’s only boarded veterinary neurosurgeon, Peter Maguire, is now seeing patients at the hospital.
Sky Canyon Veterinary Hospital, 2387 River Road, No. 140, in Grand Junction offers advanced orthopedics and soft tissue surgery, minimally invasive surgery, and general practice medicine for animals in the Grand Valley.
n ANB Bank Chairman Don Sturm was inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame on May 3.
There are four ANB Bank branches in Grand Junction: at 131 N. Sixth St., 2608 N. 12th St., 2399 Patterson Road and 569 32 Road.
n The application deadline for the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship is quickly approaching, as applications will be accepted through Wednesday, June 1.
Applicants must reside in Mesa County at time of application and plan to enroll as a full-time student at Western Colorado Community College for the upcoming academic year. The scholarship is a $2,000 one-time award.
Applications can be submitted by mail or in-person at the school’s main office at 2508 Blichmann Ave., or online at gvp.org/scholarship-program. This scholarship is open to any applicant who lives in Mesa County, but priority will be given to applicants who reside in households served by Grand Valley Power.
n SummitWest Care celebrated 20 years of service in western Colorado last week. SummitWest Care has served thousands of patients in helping people remain in their homes while they receive care and employed hundreds of community members throughout the Grand Valley and surrounding areas including Gunnison, Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.