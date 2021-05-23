The Christi Reece Group is trading downtown for riverfront scenery.
In a news release, the real estate team announced it was moving to 1601 Riverfront Drive, Suite 103, on the ground floor of the Bonsai Design building.
“Our team has been growing,” team leader Christi Reece said in the release. “We loved our downtown office, but this new building gives us more space to expand and be a part of the exciting riverfront transformation!”
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition has announced the expansion and reopening of the Jessie Beckius/Casey Owens Veterans Resource Center, at 801 Colorado Ave. in Glenwood Springs.
The reopening will be marked with a ceremony on June 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., complete with a ribbon cutting and celebration of colors at 1 p.m. There will be public tours of the building and agencies that provide veterans services will be there, too.
The 19th Street Diner will serve food by donation, with proceeds going to the WSVC.
“We’re excited to celebrate the re-opening of our Veterans Resource Center, now several times larger than before thanks to Garfield County and their generous support in repurposing the space for our use, and for underwriting the lease,” Greg Rosenmerkel, volunteer president of the WSVC and retired United States Air Force colonel, said in a news release. “The larger space will improve our ability to accomplish our mission. That’s providing outreach to veterans and their families while connecting veterans to local agencies and Veterans Administration resources.”
The WVSC began as informal coffee meetings and has since expanded into a full-on service provider, the release said. Thanks to this and past expansions, it will be able to expand its reach. It offers free computer and internet access for veterans, a meeting facility, library, game room and recreation space. The center is currently open Monday — Friday from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., though those could be expanded should the demand increase.
For more information, visit westernslopeveterans.org.
n Jill Burkey has launched Jill Burkey LLC. Her work is available for proofreading/editing, bookkeeping and transcribing.
Burkey is an award-winning poet whose work has been published in The Daily Sentinel, Grand Valley Magazine and Pilgrimage Magazine, among other publications.
For information, visit jillburkey.com.
n HopeWest, with locations on 12th Street and Compass Drive, was recently named one of the “Best Places to Work in Healthcare” for 2021 by the independent trade publication Modern Healthcare.
“With the past year being especially challenging for the healthcare industry, I’m glad that everything HopeWest as an organization did to support our employees is being recognized with an award like the Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work,” Christy Whitney, HopeWest President and CEO, said in a news release. “Since this designation is based on the survey responses of employees, I am particularly grateful for this recognition. When employees feel supported, they can provide the most compassionate care to patients and their families.”
HopeWest is one of nine hospice providers and one of 75 providers/insurers to make the list. Modern Healthcare will host its Best Places to Work gala on Sept. 16 in Chicago, where the ranking of winners will be unveiled.
n Grand Valley Transit and The Mesa County Workforce Center have partnered to help high school students this fall.
Any high school students in School District 51 have the opportunity to ride GVT Fixed-Route for free from May 21 — Aug. 31.
All students need to do is have a GVT sticker on their student ID. To get one, they can go to:
The Central Mesa County Library off Sixth Street and Grand Avenue
The Mesa County Library Clifton Branch at 590 32 Road, No. 6-F
The Fruita Community Center at 324 N. Coulson St.
The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation office at 1340 Gunnison Ave.
When arriving, students should present their ID to the front desk and ask for their sticker.
n Red Compass Realty is celebrating the grand opening of its new location at 1910 N. 12th St., Suite A, at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Chamber of Commerce will be cutting a ribbon, and food and drinks will be provided. The open-house celebration will also have drawings and a raffle.
n The Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way in Montrose, is reviving its Veterans Coffee events beginning June 3 from 8 a.m. — 10 a.m. These will be held every Thursday at the Warrior Resource Center.
For information, visit whafv.org.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.