The application deadline for the Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) Electric Lineworker Scholarship is Wednesday, June 1. Applications can be submitted by mail or in person at Grand Valley Power at 845 22 Road or online at gvp.org/scholarship-program.
Last week’s Biz Buzz incorrectly said applications could also be submitted to WCCC’s campus.
Applicants must reside in Mesa County at time of application and plan to enroll as a full-time student at Western Colorado Community College for the upcoming academic year. The scholarship is a $2,000 one-time award.
n For the seventh straight year, Ariel Clinical Services at 2938 North Ave., Suite G, has achieved the status of Healthy Workplace by Healthy Links, a program that champions health and safety at work, provides Healthy Workplace Certification, and helps organizations and their employees achieve Total Worker Health.
“Congratulations on being recognized as a Healthy Workplace with Health Links,” said Healthy Links Program Manager David Shapiro in Ariel’s statement. “Ariel Clinical Services continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of employees.”
n The Mesa County Library at 443 N. Sixth St. is offering free customer service training for businesses in June.
According to the library’s press release, the “Treat Your Customer Right: Customer Service Training for Mesa County Businesses” presentations will offer businesses ideas and practices for delivering outstanding service to their customers. Participants will learn about “best practices for retaining and improving patronage, share tips on building relationships with customers, and challenge the misconception that great customer service is a thing of the past.”
The training will be offered twice: on Monday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 16, at 9:30 a.m. Seating is limited, so the library encourages registering via the event calendar at mesacountylibraries.org or by calling 970-243-4442.
n Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Pediatrics is urging parents to remain vigilant throughout this Memorial Day weekend and going into the summer to help keep their children safe and avoid drowning accidents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children aged 1-4.
For children between the ages of 1-14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death behind motor vehicle crashes.
“Drowning accidents can happen very quickly, sometimes within seconds,” said Joanna Clem, a board-certified pediatrician at Grand Valley Pediatrics. “Drowning is often a quiet accident. There are typically no big splashes or thrashing that people see on TV. We want to urge parents and family members to be extremely vigilant around water this upcoming holiday weekend and throughout the summer when children are more likely to wander off and explore.”