A local tech company is the latest to be approved for Colorado’s Rural Jump Start Program.
Hayden Data Systems, 2403 Riverside Parkway, received approval from the Economic Development Commission, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, to be the 20th business approved for the program. It’s also the third company to be approved this year.
The Jump Start Program gives rural businesses incentives with tax breaks if they bring a new technology, service or product to the state.
Through the program, businesses receive 100% tax credit on income and sales taxes for four years. They also have the opportunity to extend it for another four years. They’re also eligible for other benefits. In return, those businesses must add a net minimum of three new high-paying and high-skill jobs.
Hayden Data hatched a patent-pending technology that aims to prevent large wildfires. It monitors structural, environmental and operational conditions of equipment such as utility poles, oil and gas assets and telecommunication towers. While it can’t prevent any fires or similar issues, it can ideally identify them early before they become catastrophic, according to a news release.
“Particularly rural Colorado, characterized by wildfire risk and remoteness, will greatly benefit from seeing the deployment of our technology across transmission and distribution infrastructure in the region,” Florian Gegier, director of sales and business development at Hayden Data, said in the news release. “Making the power grid and communities safer and more resilient is our mission, after all.”
Hayden Data was originally founded in Australia, but its headquarters are now in Grand Junction, and it has research locations nearby in Austin and Cameo. It also has office locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Boston and Sydney.
n Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, is looking for a new general manager.
The job posting can be found through Indeed or on the website for Washington Prime, the parent company of Mesa Mall.
An ideal candidate can fit in easily with the culture of the local community and has experience working in and serving the area.
They must have a slew of skills, including, but not limited to, strong communication, demonstrated business acumen, a strong value system, negotiating skills and time management. A bachelor’s degree or higher is required from applicants.
The previous manager Paul Petersen resigned about a month ago, said Washington Prime spokesperson Caitlyn Love. The job was first posted on the Washington Prime on May 17.
To apply, search keywords on Indeed.com or visit washingtonprime.com, hover over the “company” tab and select “careers” on the dropdown menu.
The Mesa Mall has been a mainstay of commerce in the community since its opening in the 1980s and has seen a recent resurgence with the addition of anchor stores such as HomeGoods and Dillard’s, which is set to open in October.
While we’re at it, Mesa Mall is expanding its hours just in time for the summer. Beginning June 4, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday — Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tenant hours may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead of time or follow the mall on Facebook and Instagram.
n Vascular Institute of the Rockies recently opened its first Grand Junction clinic at 360 W. Park Drive.
The company, founded 25 years ago, offers a range of therapies and care for patients with vascular disorders and diseases. It is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information, call 970-852-4847 or visit vascularinstitute.com.
n Tickets are on sale for Wüffstock, a single-day music festival to raise money for Roice-Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road. The fifth annual Wüffstock is Aug. 14 from 3 p.m. — 9 p.m. at the Las Colonias Amphitheatre. The festival will feature the music acts Stray Grass, Leon & The Revival and Bowregard, who was the winner of the 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Tickets are free for kids under 12 years old and well-behaved leashed dogs. Tickets cost $10 for ages 13-17 and $20 for adults. VIP tickets cost $65.
For information, visit rhhumanesociety.org/wuffstock2021
Roice-Hurst is also hosting an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at Discovery Auto Group, 2490 U.S. Highway 6&5.
n Red Canyon Family Medicine, at 455 Kokopelli Drive in Fruita, is welcoming its newest family medicine physician, Dr. Stephanie Daniel.
Daniel, a Chicago native, previously worked at SCL Health St. Mary’s Medical Center. She loves to hike, exercise and spend time with her family.
She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 970- 256-5285.
