St. Mary’s Medical Center announced that its Infection Prevention team – Erin Minnerath, Tiffany Martens and Angie Silva – have been named the 2022 Heroes of Infection Prevention Award winners by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.
“We were nominated for preparing our facility to successfully respond to the pandemic by delivering hands-on training to health care workers both inside of St. Mary’s and throughout our region,” said Minnerath, the hospital’s infection prevention manager who oversees the Special Pathogens Assessment Program. “We were uniquely prepared because of the work we had recently done before the pandemic to prepare for a high consequence infectious disease like Ebola.”
n Chelsea Maruca recently opened a new nonprofit thrift store in Clifton called Chelsea’s Thrifty Shop. The shop is at 3210 Interstate 70 Business Loop, Unit 11K, between Harbor Freight Tools and Chin Chin at the Point Plaza.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
“We have new name-brand clothing up to 50% off retail, we also carry new toys up to 40% off full retail, and we have plenty of second-hand items, pictures and household items,” Maruca said.
n For Melanoma Awareness Month, the Colorado Cancer Coalition is providing four days for the rest of this month for Grand Valley residents to see the permanent sun damage to their faces for free, with the coalition’s hope to educate people before more damage is done this spring and summer.
Four Winds Coffee and Tea, 1235 Bookcliff Ave., at the corner of Bookcliff Avenue and 12th Street, will host four screenings: Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, May 26, from 1 to 6 p.m.; and Friday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The screening’s camera doesn’t detect skin cancer, but it does reveal a lifetime of permanent sun damage by looking below the surface beyond what can be seen with the naked eye. According to a press release by the Colorado Cancer Coalition, Colorado has the highest ultraviolet index and skin cancer rate in the U.S. because of elevation. The press release also stated that 80% of lifetime sun damage occurs in childhood.
To make an appointment for one of these screenings, visit coloradocancercoalition.org/gj.
n Residents living in and around the Grand Valley can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with Life Line Screening. Clarion Inn will host Life Line’s next screening on Thursday, June 23, at 755 Horizon Drive in Grand Junction.
Life Line’s screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will help people create packages that are right for them based on age and risk factors.
Pre-registration is required, so call 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.