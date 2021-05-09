Timberline Bank, 649 Market St., has a new branch president.
Louise Goodman was one of the first five employees when Timberline opened in 2004, according to a news release. Now, two more branches and almost 17 years later, she’s been named the new president.
Goodman will begin training for the position with a timeline to fully assume it by 2022, according to the release.
“Louise’s promotion is an excellent example of ‘empowering a dedicated team’ and very well deserved by a team member that embodies the Timberline Core Values,” Jeff Taets, co-CEO and current president said in the release.
Timberline also has locations in Montrose and Aspen.
For information on Timberline, contact the bank at info@timberlinebank.com or 970-683-5560. You can also visit timberlinebank.com.
n Triple Play Records, 530 Main St., is spinning out deals for all of May for its 33⅓ anniversary.
Throughout the month, customers can buy two, get one free on all used CDs, cassette tapes and $2 records. All used equipment is 10% off, and all turntable purchases come with 10% off used vinyl for life.
For disc golf lovers, Triple Play is also introducing a Frequent Flyers Card. For every $150 spent, you can earn a $15 in-store credit.
Beyond that, Triple Play will be rolling out new sales each week of May as well.
For up-to-date information, make sure to check out Triple Play on Instagram @triple_pkayrecords and by going to its Facebook page.
n Western Slope Startup Week announced that it’s going to be a hybrid event for 2021.
The event begins the week of July 12 and is virtual through July 14. Then, in-person sessions and social events will be held on July 15 and July 16.
Submissions for session ideas are open through May 21, as well.
For information, visit westslopestartupweek.com.
n The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce and KAFM Radio are organizing the Music and Mulligan’s Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. on June 4.
The 18-hole golf tournament will be hosted at Adobe Creek Golf Course, 876 18½ Road, in Fruita. There will also be a hole-in-one contest, prizes, a silent auction and more. Jimmy John’s will provide food, too.
There will also be live music headlined by The Dubious Bros. The acts El Javi, the Glenfinnan Highlanders Scottish Bagpipes, Gunny Sons, Tune Weavers and Feeding Giants will be supporting.
You can compete either on your own or as a team of four. Registration is $100 for an individual or $400 as a team. For information on registering, visit fruitachamber.org.
For businesses interested in sponsoring, email events@fruitachamber.org or call 970- 858-3894.
n Community Hospital, 2351 G Road, has been awarded a five-star rating by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Community Hospital was one of 455 nationwide recipients of the rating. It’s also one of 16 Colorado hospitals and one of three Western Slope hospitals to receive five stars this year. This is the second consecutive year it has earned the distinction, according to a news release.
CMS is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Our entire staff has worked tirelessly to achieve a 5-star quality rating from CMS for the second year in a row,” Chris Thomas, president and CEO of Community Hospital, said in a news release. “To receive a CMS 5-star quality rating for a single year is a huge accomplishment, but receiving it two years in a row underscores our unwavering commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community.”
For information on Community Hospital, visit yourcommunityhospital.com.
n Coldwell Distinctive Properties, 131 N. Sixth St., No. 200, was recognized as one of the top 500 brokerages in the U.S. by REAL Trends, a monthly newsletter that stays up to date on real estate trends in the country.
This is the sixth consecutive year Coldwell has made the list.
“With over 106,000 brokerages in the nation, being named one of the largest and fastest growing is a tremendous honor,” Todd Conklin, chairman of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, said in a news release. “Our agents work incredibly hard to provide exceptional service and help their clients achieve their real estate goals. These rankings reflect that commitment to excellence.”
For information on Coldwell, visit coldwellbanker.com.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.