Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest Arby’s franchisee, is opening a new Arby’s store Friday at 3222 F½ Road in Clifton.
Friday is the grand opening, and Saturday will feature special rewards for customers. The first 25 customers in line Saturday will receive free meals from the restaurant for a year, and free BOGO Classic Roast Beef and Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar sandwiches will be available for all day.
The weekend will also feature a live remote DJ and opportunities to win other Arby’s prizes.
“As the largest Arby’s franchisee in the country, we want to continue demonstrating our commitment to the brand and to the communities we serve, and the new Clifton location is just one way for us to do so,” said Randy Bates, Flynn vice president of marketing, in a statement from the company.
“As a leader in the industry and a local partner, we strive every day to deliver quality food and service to our guests, and further invest in communities through job creation.”
n In October, Grand Junction Diagnostics and Mammography, a division of Primary Care Partners, recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating $10 to Hilltop’s Latimer House for each mammogram performed throughout the month.
Grand Junction Diagnostics and Mammography performed 322 mammograms, resulting in a $3,220 donation to the nonprofit committed to supporting victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.
“In 2021, we’ve averaged about 200 mammograms a month, so clearly the call to women to schedule their mammograms during Breast Awareness Month was heard and answered with a record number — 320 screenings — completed this month,” said office manager Melissa Maybury in a statement.
n Grand Junction AARP/TaxAide certified volunteers will be providing free tax preparation beginning Feb. 1, 2022.
All tax returns will be done at the Wells Fargo Bank, 359 Main St.
This is a change to years past, during which multiple Wells Fargo locations were available. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
“Taxpayers will be asked to wear masks while inside the building and to abide by those COVID-19 guidelines that will be required at the start of the tax season,” said Gladys Kelher, AARP/TaxAide district coordinator, in a statement.
“We believe we will be able to do in-person returns, but in order to provide better serve to our clients, and to help more clients, an appointment system will be introduced. There are no income limits or requirement for AARP membership to take advantage of the free services.”
