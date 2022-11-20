St. Mary’s Medical Center has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the 11th consecutive year.

The national distinction celebrates St. Mary’s Medical Center’s efforts to protect patients from preventable harm and errors. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to general hospitals based on their ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system, according to St. Mary’s press release, is “peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public,” based on more than 30 national performance measures.