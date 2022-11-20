St. Mary’s Medical Center has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the 11th consecutive year.
The national distinction celebrates St. Mary’s Medical Center’s efforts to protect patients from preventable harm and errors. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to general hospitals based on their ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system, according to St. Mary’s press release, is “peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public,” based on more than 30 national performance measures.
“It is paramount that patients feel safe while in our care,” said St. Mary’s Medical Center President Bryan Johnson. “I’m proud of our caregivers who consistently put the well-being of our patients first. We hold each other accountable and continually work to improve the safety and quality of care we provide for our patients.”
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” added Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals continuously evaluate their performance to protect patients best. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
n Golden State Wealth Management announced last week that it has added Kreat Lewis, the president and wealth adviser at Crossroads Wealth Advisors in Grand Junction, to its team.
Lewis previously served as a financial adviser with Edward Jones for more than two decades, making him the eighth adviser to join Golden State Wealth Management from Edward Jones.
“With Crossroads, I am looking forward to offering my clients a greater sense of flexibility when it comes to planning for their retirement or assisting in protecting their loved ones,” Lewis said in Golden State Wealth Management’s press release. “It’s important to me that I work closely with my clients to further develop strategies to help them pursue their financial goals.”
n Quad packs for Powderhorn Mountain Resort’s winter season are available for a discounted price until Monday, Nov. 28. Purchasing quad packs before that date will save $45 off adult single day tickets.
The quad pack — a bundle of four tickets — can be used by anyone, any day the resort is open for skiing.
Quad pack prices will increase Nov. 28 and will only be sold through Dec. 19.
To purchase a quad pack, visit powderhorn.com and click on the link to purchase quad packs.
Additionally, tiny home bookings near Powderhorn Mountain Resort are going quickly, so guests are invited to book a tiny home getaway by using a limited-time discount. Those who want to book a tiny home can save 20% on midweek stays by using the code ”StayTiny23” when booking before the resort’s opening day of the winter season on Black Friday, Nov. 25.