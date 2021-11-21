Grand Junction-based Western Rockies Federal Credit Union had its merger with Canvas Credit Union approved on Monday by the credit unions’ boards along with the state of Colorado and the National Credit Union Administration.
The merger is an effort to broaden the Western Slope’s access to financial services while increasing community involvement. Western Rockies FCU will maintain its three branches in Grand Junction, Fruita and Rifle, welcoming more than 40 Canvas employees into the fold.
“One of Canvas’ vision pillars is to be a leader in the communities we serve, which nurtures collaboration among our fellow credit unions and has led to this opportunity to heighten our collective impact,” said Canvas President and CEO Todd Marksberry. “We are eager to work in partnership with Western Rockies FCU to continue growing the 85-year legacy they have built. As CEO and president, Kristi Porter has been the backbone for Western Rockies FCU and its members for more than 40 years, and she will play a crucial role to Canvas’ collaboration with the Western Slope community.”
n SummitWest Care in Grand Junction announced Wednesday that it has received a $20,000 donation from Telligen Community Initiative (TCI), a private charitable foundation based in Iowa.
The donation will benefit the Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Program, which was implemented in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With people missing appointments out of fear of catching COVID-19, the program was established to provide increased healthcare access to those who are safer at home.
Clients enrolled receive a tablet with Bluetooth capable metric monitoring devices such as a blood pressure cuff and monitor, scale, thermometer, pulse oximeter and thermometer. SummitWest Care nurses receive real-time results from the devices.
“This Grant Award from TCI will help us reach vulnerable community members, giving them the vital healthcare, they need without leaving their home,” said SummitWest Care CEO Charleen Raaum. “Our program has proven to be effective in preventing isolation during this tough time. We are grateful to offer this program to our deserving community.”
n The Bray Cares Foundation on Thursday awarded six nonprofit organizations a $35,000 donation in grant funds to address housing issues in Mesa County.
The awarded nonprofits were Amos Supportive Housing Association, Foster Alumni Mentors, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Habitat for Humanity, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley and Karis, Inc.
“In our 75th year as a company, we set out to accomplish two goals: No. 1, create an endowment to ensure the Bray Cares Foundation can continue its work indefinitely, and No. 2, have 100% donation participation from our agents and staff,” said Bray and Company CEO Robert Bray. “I am delighted to say we have achieved both.”
n Starting this past Thursday through Christmas Eve, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be giving its customers a little extra incentive to buy gift cards.
During this time, with every purchase of a $25 gift card, Freddy’s will also provide a $5 gift card for free. The bonus gift cards will be valid from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 15.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing?
Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.