The following Grand Valley restaurants will offer free meals or free menu items for United States military veterans on Veterans Day this Thursday:
Texas Roadhouse at 2870 North Ave.; Buffalo Wild Wings at 2412 US-6 West; Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que at 2440 Highway 6 And 50; Taco John’s at 1430 North Ave.; Chili’s Grill and Bar at 584 24 1/2 Rd.; Red Lobster at 575 24 1/2 Rd.; Denny’s at 710 Horizon Dr. and 1-70 Business Loop East in Clifton; Olive Garden at 2416 Highway 6 And 50; Outback Steakhouse at 2432 Highway 6 & 50; Golden Corral Buffet and Grill at 1100 Independent Ave; Red Robin at 2530 Rimrock Ave; Village Inn at 1910 North Ave. and 757 Horizon Dr.; Little Caesars Pizza at 1840 North 12th St. and 3210 I-70 Business Loop 16AB in Clifton; Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at 2489 Highway 6 and 50 and 737 Horizon Dr.; and Starbucks, Wendy’s and Wienerschnitzel locations throughout the Grand Valley.
n Roice-Hurst Humane Society is hosting its Wine and Whiskers Gala on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 6:30-9 p.m. The event will be held at Two Rivers Winery on 2087 Broadway St.
The gala will feature adoptable dogs and cats, wine from Two Rivers, heavy appetizers from The Cowboy and The Rose, and an animal-themed online silent auction.
Tickets are available at https://rhhumanesociety.org/wine-whiskers/. General admission tickets are $50 and VIP tickets, which include entering 30 minutes early, a collectible tasting glass and a wine and food pairing presentation, are $75. The event is described as a “come-as-you-are gala, even if that means you are covered in pet hair.”