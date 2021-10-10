Physicians and staff of Western Medical Associates (WMA), 743 Horizon Court, No. 100, are joining Community Hospital, 2351 G Road, the hospital announced in a recent news release.
The associates are now the seventh primary care practice to join the Community Hospital network, the release said.
“We are very pleased that the staff and physicians of Western Medical Associates chose to join Community Hospital,” said Chris Thomas, president and CEO for Community Hospital, in the release. “We have grown tremendously over the last decade, and this will undoubtedly help further enhance Community Hospital’s primary care network to better serve patients in our community.”
The medical staff includes: Thomas Moore, DO, who specializes in dermatology and pediatrics; Mark Twardowski, DO, who specializes in diabetes care and internal medicine; Melissa Schmalz, DO, who specializes in pediatric and women’s care; Brett Lindau, DO, and Roy Mears, DO, who specialize in family medicine and osteopathic manipulation.
Deb Twardowski, MSN, RN, and Amanda Coltrinari, MSN, RN, round out the medical staff.
Hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 970-241-7600 or visit westmed.org.
n Dog Dynasty, a dog day-care facility at 1649 Main St., is hosting a big event on Oct. 16. The Neighborhood Bark Party will have local food vendors, product vendors, photo booths, pet photography, music and more from 1 to 5 p.m. There will also be pet adoptions through the Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Grand Rivers Humane Society Kitty Korner.
Guests and pets are encouraged to participate in the Halloween costume contest, too.
For information, visit dogdynastygj.com.
n You could win free service from Penguin Pest Control, at 2148 Broadway, B6, in the Redlands, under one condition — you find a little penguin stress ball hidden somewhere in the Grand Valley.
The pest control company will hide the penguin and then post clues to its location on its Facebook page. Every day or so, it will post progressively more detailed clues until the penguin is found.
Existing customers are eligible to win, but according to a Facebook post from the company: “their free service will be set at the average price for a monthly service which is a $68 value. This will be posted on their account as a credit.”
One must also like their Facebook page — Penguin Pest Control — to be eligible. Visit their Facebook page for information.
