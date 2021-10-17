Community Hospital announced Thursday that it has added MOLLI, technology that surgeons use to locate smaller breast cancer tumors without wires or radiation, to its suite of breast cancer care equipment, replacing wire localization.
“With our advanced digital mammography technology, our radiologists are finding cancers in earlier stages, which means our surgeons are often localizing lesions that are 4 or 5 millimeters in size — smaller than a pencil eraser,” said Dr. Courtney Fulton, a breast surgical oncologist at Community Hospital, in a hospital statement. “So, it’s very important to have a wire-free, radiation-free localization technology solution that has a small tumor marker and precision accuracy so we can get those tiny lesions out.”
The primary reason Community Hospital opted for MOLLI is that it uses magnetic markers instead of radiation, which is safer for both patients and doctors.
Cindy Graves was selected to take over the Edward Jones office at 340 Grand Ave. in Grand Junction on Oct. 8.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to assist more people in reaching their financial goals,” Graves said.
Additionally, Jeannie Smith is the branch office administrator, replacing Carol Palmer, who retired after eight years with the branch.
Kodiaxe has expanded its ax-throwing operations from its building at 115 W. Grand Ave.
Kodiaxe has a mobile ax-throwing unit that can be rented for events. The unit has already been present for multiple events in the Grand Valley, including Colorado West Pride Fest and the Fruita Farmers Market. For information on booking, call Kodiaxe at 970-628-4454.
“It’s available for rent for birthday parties or corporate events, weddings, really anything you can think of where people might enjoy ax-throwing,” said owner Marcus Deans. “We serve a pretty wide area... We’ve been open here at our brick- and-mortar spot a little over a year, and I’ve seen some other ax-throwing businesses that had mobile units or were entirely mobile units for events. I saw that, and festivals and stuff are pretty big around here.”
If Board Fox Games and Coffee on 623 Main St. gets its way, around New Year's, it will be home to shoots, ladders and silver bullets.
The downtown game store has applied with the state for its liquor license. Store Manager Conner Wagner is hopeful that the license will be granted about Jan. 1. Wagner’s plan is to have bottles of beer and wine available for patrons in a cooler.
“If you’re playing board games or cards or whatever and you want to have a beer or two, that will be available,” Wagner said. “We used to do coffee, and we wanted to move the coffee bar up front. We had a split staff where you had to have somebody in the back and somebody in the front. It wasn’t working very well.
“We don’t own the building, so we couldn’t move the coffee up front, but with beer and wine, we could have it in a cooler, and everybody likes beer.”
