The Mesa County Workforce Center is hosting its Fall Job Fest Job Fair from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the workforce center at 512 29½ Road.
The job fair will include 50 employers from various industries who are looking to hire all levels of positions. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress for success. There is no cost for employers or job seekers to participate.
n The 41st Annual Parade of Homes begins Friday, Oct. 7, and continues next weekend through Sunday, Oct. 9. The Parade of Homes, a display of spectacular homes that introduces new trends to attendees from across the state, will continue from Friday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 16.
n Ashley Sweeney, a jounalist-turned-historical fiction author, will be signing copies of her third novel ”Hardland” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Grand Junction Barnes and Noble.
n Community Hospital announced that it has received the Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
The Pathway to Excellence designation is a global credential that highlights a medical facility’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel valued and empowered. The designation was based on Community Hospital nurses’ job satisfaction, job turnover rate and patient outcomes.
“This prestigious designation speaks volumes in our commitment to providing top-notch care to the Grand Valley and upholding our values for our staff,” said Community Hospital Chief Operating Officer Joe Gerardi. “Our team worked tirelessly to achieve this designation and validates our assurance to providing a safe and healthy environment for our patients. This would not be possible without our outstanding staff.”
n The city of Grand Junction is hosting a ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking celebration for the Dos Rios development at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Magpie Shelter west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the complete infrastructure of the project such as roads, sidewalks, utilities and the Dos Rios Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the development of the private mixed-use site that will eventually include residential, commercial and retail uses.
Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout will offer remarks at the ceremony, and Riverside Education Center students will provide a bicycle demonstration.
“We are proud of the strong public-private partnership that is at the core of this riverfront revitalization,” said Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou. “That collaboration is the driving force behind the transformation of this area into a viable and unique community hub to serve our growing city.”
Private partners May-Riegler and Sky Outpost/El Jets Cantina have helped fund these developments through their collaboration with the city, the Downtown Development Authority and the newly formed General Improvement District.
Grant funding from the Colorado Health Foundation and the Department of Local Affairs is helping to support the project.