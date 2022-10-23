Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission are hosting their first Howl-o-ween 5K and 1-Mile Fun Runand Dog Walk on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Las Colonias Park.
Participants can choose running or walking the five-kilometer course or the shorter one-mile route around the park. Costumes are encouraged for both human and canine attendees.
“We are pleased to partner with an organization as knowledgeable and respected as the Grand Junction Sports Commission for this fun and festive event,” said Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO Anna Stout. “The Howl-o-ween 5K is a great chance to dress up with your human and canine family members and enjoy an autumn afternoon outdoors to support pets and people in our community.”
Check in begins at noon and the race will kick off at 1 p.m., followed by live music and a pet costume contest at 2 p.m.
Registration is $20. Participants who bring their Roice-Hurst alumni canine can receive 25% off of the registration fee using the code RH-ALUMNI.
Sponsors for the event include Bray Real Estate as the presenting sponsor as well as Home Loan Insurance, Humphrey RV, and Shelter Insurance Agents Kerry Phillips and Carrie Konakis.
n Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent and nonprofit blood services provider, opened its newest blood donation center Oct. 3 in Grand Junction. Vitalant has partnered with St. Mary’s Medical Center to transition the hospital’s blood collection operations to the new donation center at 561 25 Road, Suite 102B.
“Vitalant has a long-standing relationship with St. Mary’s and we are honored to serve the amazing donors in Grand Junction,” Vitalant Mountain Division Vice President Anne Burtchaell said. “With the addition of our newest location, we can now serve donors throughout the entire Colorado footprint, including Western Colorado and Eastern Utah. We are excited to be a part of this community, and to help even more patients receive the lifesaving transfusions they depend on.”
The donation center will be open to whole blood, platelet, and plasma donors five days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.). Vitalant will also be hosting community blood drives throughout the Western Slope using its bloodmobile and setting up drives inside businesses, churches and schools throughout the region.
“Regulatory requirements have made it increasingly difficult for hospitals like St. Mary’s to operate a blood donor center. This partnership with Vitalant is critical to ensuring our community’s blood supply needs are met in the future,” said St. Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center President Bryan Johnson. “I encourage our community to continue to give. Vitalant has made it easy to join a blood drive or schedule an appointment to donate at the new center.”
n The Christi Reece Group has opened a second real estate office in addition to its Grand Junction location at the Riverfront at Las Colonias. The new office is in Fruita at 130 E. Aspen Ave. in the former Robinson and Co. Realty office.
The company will be hosting an open house at the new Fruita office from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.