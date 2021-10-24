Kannah Creek’s Sweet 16 Kannaversary began Saturday and continues today and Monday.
Kannaversary specials commemorating 16 years of food, brewing and monthly community fundraisers include meatball subs, french dip, lasagna, mud pies, drink specials and the return of the Whitewater Pizza. There will be live music on the patio today courtesy of Morgan Crouse from 3-5 p.m.
In a joint statement, owners Jim and Bernadette Jeffryes said, “It’s been a wonderful, inspiring and at times challenging 16 years. We owe our continued success to first and foremost our staff, past and present, who always go above and beyond, our loyal customers, helpful vendors and, last but not least, Bank of the San Juans, who took a great leap of faith in helping us get Kannah Creek Brewing Company started.
“Together, we have worked hard over the years to offer some of the best craft beer and food around. We love the Grand Valley and all it has to offer and will continue to give back to a community that has given us so much. We hope you’ll stop in for a bite and a pint to help celebrate our Kannahversary. Thank you all for a most rewarding ‘Sweet Sixteen’ years.”
n On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Timberline Bank will commemorate 17 years in Grand Junction with a party in the courtyard area of the building at 649 Market Street.
Wednesday is also the one-year anniversary of the bank’s new Grand Junction headquarters. The party begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., featuring free food, music from Colorado Mesa University’s Rowdy Brass Band, and tours of the building. The bank’s mascot, Timber, will be available for photos and pets.
n The Christi Reece Group, a Realtor in Grand Junction, announced Tuesday the recipients of its quarterly Circle Fund.
The Pro Bono Project of Mesa County received $15,000, Western Slope Against Trafficking received $5,000, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Mesa County received $3,000, and Grand Junction High School Bands and the Hi-Fives Robotic Team both received $2,000.
Each quarter, the Christi Reece Group donates 2% of its earnings to local nonprofit organizations. Nominations are provided by the community on the realtor’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Established in 2019, the Circle Fund has donated $164,000 to local nonprofits.
“At $27,000, we again toppled our record of biggest donation yet!” said Christi Reece in a statement. “With that amount of money, we were able to choose five organizations this quarter, providing support to a wide range of local nonprofits in a meaningful way.”
n Accounting firm Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C. announced Wednesday that client accounting services specialists Janna Burk and Mary Nichols have attained Certified Payroll Professionals (CPP) designations from the American Payroll Association.
They both took the four-hour CPP exam to certify their mastery of payroll knowledge and abilities.
Burk, a bookkeeper for decades, joined the firm in 2008. She has two associate degrees from Colorado Mesa University and, more recently, a bachelor of science degree in business management from Colorado Mountain College.
Nichols has worked in the public and private sectors of bookkeeping and accounting for 15 years, joining the firm in 2017. She graduated from Colorado Mesa in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minor in business administration.
Both are certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing?
Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.