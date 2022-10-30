Mark Richardson has founded a sober living house in Grand Junction — called A Step Up — that aims to provide men who have recently been released from correctional facilities with a place to stay and a communal space.
Joshua Lammers, who also works in the program, said that A Step Up is the only for-profit sober living house for the recently incarcerated in Colorado.
“As the son of a back-eastern marketer, father of four, and with the heart of a gentle giant that has learned what not to do, Mark strives to show others the right way to do things and shows us what we all should do,” Lammers said.
“He shows them how to take a step up in the right direction. A Step Up housing resources helps men down on their luck, and gives them the guidance and resources to make choices to achieve a better life. These men are put to work when work is needed to be done. In a time of having less, Mark and his wife give more.”
Among A Step Up’s partners in the community are the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Branch, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department, Catholic Outreach, Real Property Management NOW, Above All Window Cleaning and Services, and the Circle Program. Lammers also acknowledged local first responders, military members, bus drivers and janitors.
“Without the help of these wonderful people and resources, A Step Up would not be where they are today,” Lammers said.
A Step Up is located at 2824 North Ave. in Grand Junction. To contact Richardson about the initiative, call 1-408-819-9114 or send an email to astepup2021@gmail.com.
n Dr. John Feild of Grand Valley Foot and Ankle has relocated his podiatry practice from 2530 N. Eighth St. in Grand Junction to the Coronado Plaza in Clifton within Cedar Point Urgent Care.
The new address of Grand Valley Foot and Ankle is 569 32 Road. Unit 12, where Feild is welcoming new and existing patients.
n Grand Junction’s Mike Mansheim has been chosen to serve as Colorado Health Network’s (CHN) chief strategy officer in a statewide role.
Mansheim previously served as the executive director of marketing and communications at Colorado Mesa University and served a variety of roles at the school during his 16-year tenure. In 2019, he was inducted into CiviCO’s Governor’s Fellowship Program. Mansheim has also served on a number of nonprofit boards locally.
He’ll remain based in Grand Junction while serving his new role with CHN.
“I’m humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve an organization that I have seen change people’s lives for the better,” Mansheim said. “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to align our mission, strategic priorities and work alongside an incredible statewide leadership team to implement our vision, build organizational culture and serve the state in this capacity.”
The chief strategy officer position focuses on high-level impact, long-term strategy, relationship and communications management, and organizational effectiveness.
“Mike was a great addition to our leadership team when he joined in August 2021 to lead our western Colorado operations,” said CHN CEO Darrell Vigil. “His previous experience in strategy, communications, and public relations make him a great candidate to assist us at a new level.”